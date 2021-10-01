Do we have a labour market?

I ask the question whether we have a labour market because I am not sure if we do. There are scenes that have not been appearing in landscapes I used to know.
For example, I have a vivid memory of adolescent black males wearing ties and heading to work. In the 1960s. Maybe in the civil service, or teaching. Their first jobs. I understand that we have thrown away ties. And shirt-jacs. OK, but what about the young black men I used to see in Marabella and San Fernando who used to wear them on their way to work? Has the society thrown them away as well? I can’t remember the last time I saw a young black man on a morning at 7.45, dressed and looking busy, and purposeful on his way to work. Is it not the case that there were better opportunities for youth in the 1960s than now?
These days I sometimes hear young men, and women, making noises as they talk among themselves, performing work at 6.30 to 7 in the morning, their implements picking away at elusive blades of grass on the sidewalk. Usually they are gone by 8 a.m. Government work.
I am sure there are people who actually work, because I see the morning and evening traffic jams. But I am not sure where that work is transacted, and what that work is about. Where are the people heading on mornings, to what jobs, and how did they get those jobs? What is the product of such work that they do? It is not very evident. I am not sure what sectors of the economy are thriving, or what are the job tendencies—the availability. I don’t know what we make in this country. This is all made worse by the dismantling of Petrotrin. What is the replacement?
Peter Cappelli and JR Keller explain in a recent article that the tradition in countries across the globe has been a labour market that takes the shape of the archetypal model of full-time regular employment. In this country we used to call that “permanent” employment, the job that took you to retirement. These authors write that alternatives to the archetypal model of full-time regular employment are now prevalent, and that in the United States over 20 per cent of workers now work under arrangements that differ from full-time regular employment, and that elsewhere across the globe this is even more the case.
I have not seen the term “permanent job” used here for decades. It used to relate to jobs in the civil service, teaching, or in banks, in the oilfields and oil refineries, at Pointe-a-Pierre, and in places like Pt Lisas. I grew up in Marabella, and even though there was poverty in plain sight all around, the oil refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre was a massive centre of work. I saw men like Mr Rollocks on his bicycle every morning at the same time responding to the refinery whistle and heading to work.
I have seen young men taking up positions at junctions on the highway holding up windscreen wipers, beckoning. I read a piece somewhere about windscreen wipers in another country, in which the author says the sight of them always causes angst, because you really do not need the screen to be wiped, but there are these youth, and you feel a sense of guilt if you do not oblige them.
I have, to this point, not been afflicted by such guilt. I have trouble with the idea of make work, which is what windscreen cleaning is about. Feeling sorry for a youth and obliging him has no long-term future for him or me. He will come back again tomorrow, and the next day. It’s a good hustle. We need to provide youth with new skills, or with loans to establish genuine business.
In the United States about five decades ago fast-food chains arrived on the scene, offering prototypic contingent employment. These quickly came to be known as McJobs, employment named after the highest profile fast food chain, on the corner everywhere with hamburgers and fries (chips), and maybe a Coke or Pepsi ready to go quickly. This type of fast-food job became the prototype of contingent work, requiring very little by way of qualifications of training.
These were low-wage transitory jobs, well suited for recent secondary school-leavers in transition, and seniors who needed to keep busy. But I understand that jobs like that in this country require A-Levels, and even a UWI degree, jobs at KFC and McDonald’s, where the cashier presses the hamburger button and the Pepsi button that have pictures, so you don’t even have to add on your own. Anybody could do the job.
In the major economies of the European Union, for example, more than 50 per cent of GDP is knowledge-based. This can be seen in the steep rise in the region of the high-technology share of manufacturing production, and even faster growth in knowledge-intensive sectors, such as education, communications and information.
What about this question of IT? Our youth are quite skilled on the workings of cellphones—they will take easily to technology in the workplace. The smallest child knows how to use cellphones, and we are able to teach then online. But we do not have a viable technology sector of the economy. We do not have a critical mass of people whose work is to create and to use technology. We do not have IT parks.
In a recent examination of industry needs in what they refer to as the fourth industrial revolution, Spöttl & Windelband have observed that old-fashioned skills in the realms of metal or electro technology are still here and relevant, though these skills are often now allied with software-based networking.
It is occurring to me that we have been about the process of dismantling, as has happened in the case of Petrotrin, but nowhere have we heard anything about creating futures for young people... new industry, new skills. We are still in the grips of plantation economy here, the new wave of this being franchises such as McDonald’s and KFC. We do not have a decidedly indigenous sector of the economy, based on local ingenuity. It is difficult to discern where youth can find work and futures.
—Author Theodore Lewis is emeritus professor of education, University of Minnesota.