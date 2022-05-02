IN the 1988 Spike Lee film, School Daze, the signature song was “Da Butt”. Doing Da Butt was a vigorous wiggling of the posterior. Much of the time, in debates around hot current issues, we see a rhetorical variation of Da Butt. It’s doing the “but...”
“I don’t support X,” some hasten to point out. “But Y is the cause of X.”
Uncomfortable truths do need to be faced. Actions have consequences. I’d have preferred ex-boxer Mike Tyson to show the restraint of The Karate Kid’s Mr Miyagi when provoked, because he possesses the physical ability to punch another human senseless. However, his fellow airline passenger did generate the retaliation that he received. You can argue, without condoning Tyson’s actions, that the other guy was cruising for a bruising.
Whether it’s Abercromby Street in Port of Spain or Johannesburg, tourists are given the common-sense advice to not go walking, at late hours, into areas with which they’re not familiar. I love pounding pavement when visiting places. No better way to take the pulse of a city. But there are ways to not do it. In Jo’burg many years ago, a lady on the street once admonished me for pulling out and scrutinising a street map, on the pavement and in broad daylight.
“If you’re lost, go into a store and ask for directions; preferably an older person and not young guys,” she said. “And moreover, walk purposefully. Blend in. Look like you know where you’re going.”
I did as she suggested, there and elsewhere afterwards. I did get lost, but confidently lost. And I never broke stride. If I’d gotten mugged because I’d clearly signalled that I was potentially a soft target, my own actions would have contributed to that. That’s not to excuse the actions of the mugger. It’s simply pointing out an uncomfortable reality.
That said, doing the but can lead us to some odd places. On these pages, the author Jean-Claude Escalante took aim, none too carefully, at South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement.
He wrote, on March 23: “The Anti-Apartheid Movement was all too eager to boycott anything with a label that read ‘Made in South Africa’. For their anointed eyes, this translated to ‘Made in Racism’. In reality, “Made in South Africa” meant exactly what it meant: it was made in a factory in South Africa, by South Africans. The supposed “anti-apartheid” movement ultimately cost black South Africans employment, widening the gaps in inequality.
Escalante misunderstood and trivialised the drivers of the anti-apartheid struggle, which were rooted in places like Sharpeville, and in practices such as not being allowed to vote, move, have opportunities, assemble or gain access to certain places because of skin colour.
He also misunderstands the place of black workers in an apartheid economy. Some black people did have jobs under apartheid; but black South Africans were disproportionately affected by unemployment. Importantly, they were denied opportunity because of a system of racial preference that was legally and institutionally designed to keep them disadvantaged.
In any system, some members of a disadvantaged group receive benefits. Having a job under the system did not mean that black, coloured and other non-white people wanted to maintain the boot on their neck. Apartheid needed to be confronted and dismantled by means political (isolation) and economic (sanctions). That more than justified boycotts.
There are limits to doing the but, and the backlash against rape culture correctly draws the line there. The length of her skirt, the intensity of her flirtatiousness, and the number of Smirnoff Ice drinks she consumed in your presence are irrelevant. None of that means she was asking for it.
An oft-heard and powerful message is, instead of teaching/telling our girls to dress and act less provocatively (whatever that means), teach/tell our sons not to forcibly demand sex or rape, or to not feel entitled to it because you figured she was up for it. The woman retains the right to change her mind, even if she’d undressed.
This is the philosophical space that I occupy on arguments that Russia was provoked into invading Ukraine. But irrespective of one’s philosophical standing, we should try to be fair and make allowance for actions having consequences. We do so by interrogating the actual arguments, not the motives of the people making them. The arguments are bad enough. Even those from the renowned and much-shared-on-social-media University of Chicago Prof John Mearsheimer.
Ukraine isn’t a member of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), nor was it close to membership. Putin’s stated reason for invading was non-recognition of Ukraine as a legitimate state... he was taking what he felt was Russia’s, historically. Russia borders four NATO states, so invading a non-NATO state for something that NATO didn’t do doesn’t make sense. By that logic, bystanders to the violent burglary are bemoaning the fact the homeowners/victims had talked to a security company, even though they hadn’t actually hired one.
There’s a lot that Mearsheimer gets spectacularly wrong on Ukraine, and I’ll be doing a deeper dive in another piece. He’s worse on the question of sovereignty. The people of the countries that chose—of their own free, sovereign will—to seek membership of western economic or security alliances, elected governments to carry out their aspirations. Their views matter, and Mearsheimer keeps dismissing them as incidental to decisions about which clubs their countries join. Or, as he puts it, which club Russia allows them to join.
• The author is a media
consultant at oringordon.com.
—Orin Gordon