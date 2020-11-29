Domestic violence and societal trauma amidst a global health crisis

Kelly Mc Farlane

Kelly Mc Farlane

According to the World Health Organisation, domestic violence (DV) is the most common kind of violence and its incidence increases during times of health crisis. The current Covid-19-driven global pandemic has reinforced this proposition. In Trinidad and Tobago, the number of DV reports more than doubled since the implementation of quarantine and other pandemic-related measures. Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith shared the alarming figures during a press conference in April, 2020 at the peak of the quarantine period.

One explanation for this spike is that families are spending more time together due to stay-at-home measures, therefore perpetrators are presented with more access and “opportunity” to strike. Another theory is predicated on the existence of stress and poor coping skills. As the Covid-19 virus and its accompanying concerns continue to grow, so does the experience of mounting stress and other mental health problems. We have for example noted financial hardship, fear for physical health, grief and increased parenting responsibilities as a few of the stress drivers that accompanied this pandemic. Stress in turn, due to its impact on human emotions and cognition has the potential to increase the likelihood of conflict. Combine this with “explanation number one” and the perfect storm is formed.

As families spend more time together, so too do they spend more time apart from their usual support networks. This introduces a third layer: that this isolation from friends, family, and social and recreational activities creates a scenario for abusers to instil fear and feelings of helplessness in their victims as they become less threatened by the chance of third party interventions.

While many survivors of DV display some degree of adaptation and resilience, others experience symptoms of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, eating and sleep disorders, and substance abuse. These differences are based on numerous factors, such as external support, resilience and coping, age, nature, duration, intensity and frequency of abuse, family structure, and other factors. Errors in judgment such as self-blame, rationalisation and internalisation of the abuse, as well as hyper-vigilance, anger, and resentment are also very common experiences of persons living with and escaping from an abusive family member. Children exposed to DV experience considerable mental health challenges that are expressed behaviourally, academically, emotionally or interpersonally.

Enduring abuse can also lead to the establishment of default trauma reactions that can create challenges for survivors when entering new relationships.

All of these outcomes affect the friends, colleagues, and extended families of the abused and by extension, the society in which we exist. This should impress upon us that despite what may be popular in songs, “jokes” or on television, DV is not a “not my business” phenomenon. An act as simple as offering information about resources may save someone’s life. Abusers also require professional intervention to stop the cycle of abuse, become more emotionally resilient and learn how to express emotions in a more appropriate way.

Every citizen’s involvement in the prevention of violence is a step toward safeguarding human rights and bright futures of both survivors and their children. As we emerge from this crisis with a view to a brighter future, we must recognise that knowledge is key. Not only must we begin to educate children about what is and what is not acceptable behaviour in the home, we must also model it.

—Kelly McFarlane is

a clinical and organisational

psychologist and director

Human Insights Co Ltd

• This is the second of six articles being published by the Express in collaboration with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) in observance of the 16 Days of Activism to eliminate violence against women and girls.

The third article will be published tomorrow.

