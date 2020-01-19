THE number of women in Trinidad and Tobago who are losing their lives as a consequence of domestic violence seems to be on an upward spiral.
In just the first few days of the new year, three women - Jezelle Fournillier, Polly Ann Chuniesingh and Gabriella Dubarry - were all killed, presumably at the hands of men with whom they once shared intimate relationships.
But these type of killings are nothing new. The three mentioned above were just a continuation of what had been taking place for months and years prior, in which many women lost their lives or limbs by way of violence meted out to them by jilted lovers.
Many of those victims may feel “trapped” in a situation where the dilemma may be one of two options: get out of the relationship and risk their own lives and those of their families by whom some often times seek refuge, or remain silent and endure the abuse. In many instances, the second option may also result in death.
The State has provided resources for these victims of domestic violence as a means of offering some level of protection, but whether those resources are actually effective is a matter up for debate.
Nonetheless, one of the first steps a victim can take to escape an abusive relationship is to obtain a protection or restraining order.
Following are the steps, as outlined by the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago, that can be taken to obtain such an order.
What is domestic violence?
Includes any form of abuse whether it be mental, verbal, physical, sexual, financial, emotional or psychological, committed by a person against a spouse, child, and any other person who is a member of the household or dependant.
What is a protection/restraining order?
A protection or restraining order is a court document which restrains a person from engaging in abusive behaviour of any type.
Where do you go to apply for a restraining order?
To the Clerk of the Peace of the District Magistrate Court in which you live.
Who can apply for a protection order?
A spouse; a member of the spouse’s household ie, a child; a dependant; a parent or sibling of either the spouse or respondent of that sibling or parent who is not a member of the household; a person who has a child in common with the respondent; a person who is or has been in a visiting relationship with a person of the opposite sex for a period exceeding 12 months; a police officer, a probation officer or approved social worker on behalf of an alleged victim.
What is the procedure to obtain a protection order?
The procedure to obtain a protection order is listed as follows:
i. The applicant goes to the court’s registry at the respective Magistrates’ Court;
ii. The applicant speaks to the Clerk of the Peace, who identifies the problem and determines whether it is a domestic violence matter or a matter for another court;
iii. Applicant pays $3 in cash or the value of $3 in stamps for filing a domestic violence complaint;
iv. The Clerk of the Peace then prepares the complaint and summons and at the same time fixes the date of hearing within seven days of filing of the application;
v. The applicant is required to sign the complaint;
vi. The applicant takes the summons to be served on the respondent to the police or may be served by the applicant or his/her agent.
What information is required when applying for a protection order?
The parties’ correct names and addresses and a specific time of at least six months before filing when the incident/pattern of behaviour occurred.
What is the duration of a protection order?
A protection order remains in force for any period specified by the court, but such period shall not exceed three years.
