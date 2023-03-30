Dominica’s crypto experiment

Dominica’s prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit gave an enthusiastic greeting to entrepreneur Justin Sun and his Tron cryptocurrency platform in October last year.
A release from his office praised “the open and cost-effective nature of the TRON blockchain,” and named it as the designated national blockchain infrastructure.
There was media talk of “the highest level of cooperation between such an enterprise and a sovereign state.”
There were proposals for a Dominica Coin, a crypto token which would increase awareness of the country’s heritage and tourism potential.
Sun hoped the relationship with Dominica would be “the first of many relationships with sovereign governments,” said media reports.
An online image of a Dominica government “Crypto Ordinance” over Skerrit’s signature, dated October 7, states that Tron can be used to pay taxes or for government services “where the necessary infrastructure for transaction is available,” at a market-determined exchange rate.
Dominica passed a Virtual Business Asset Act last May as a framework for regulation of crypto enterprises. It was drafted with input from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. Antigua and St Kitts-Nevis have passed similar legislation.
It’s easy to see the attraction of an innovative new technology. Skerrit was quoted: “This is a historic step for Dominica in its drive to enhance economic growth.”
But these things have a way of coming unstuck.
On March 22 the US Securities and Exchange Commission charged Sun and three of his companies with market manipulation. The companies were Tron Foundation Ltd, BitTorrent Foundation Ltd and Rainberry Inc (formerly BitTorrent.)
They were charged with violations of the US Securities Act including 600,000 near-simultaneous purchases and sales of BitTorrent and Tron securities through “wash trades”, in a fraudulent attempt to make them look actively traded.
They were also charged with getting eight celebrities to tout Tron and BitTorrent shares without disclosing that they were paid to do so.
The eight were singers Aliaune “Akon” Thiam, Austin Mahone and Ne-Yo; rappers Soulja Boy and Lil Yachty; boxer Jake Paul; porn star Kendra Lust; and actress Lindsay Lohan. Six of these celebrities agreed to pay a total of over US$400,000 to settle the charges, without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings. The two holdouts were Soulja Boy and Austin Mahone.
Sun and the other remaining defendants are expected to deny SEC’s charges, which have yet to be heard in court.
Tron has not collapsed. The value of its tokens is around half the peak reached almost two years ago. The website coinmrketcap.com reports their global value as close to US$5.9 billion – almost one quarter of T&T’s GDP.
And the Dominica Coin? The CoinGecko website says its tokens “are currently unavailable to trade.” CoinGecko “cannot provide details on the launch.”
There’s no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Skerrit, or any of the Dominicans involved in discussions with Sun. Skerrit told media on Monday that he is “not perturbed” by the SEC’s move. He said the SEC has filed civil charges, not criminal ones. He said: “We signed an MOU. That was it.”
Nevertheless, Skerrit’s choice of partner may have been unlucky.
Now 32, Sun has a showy cv. He was born in China and originally named Sun Yuchen, he studied at Peking University and the University of Pennsylvania. He was a Davos Global Youth Leader in 2014, launched Tron in 2017, and bought BitTorrent for US$140 million in 2018.
In 2019, he paid US$4.6 million to have a private meal with Warren Buffet, attempting to persuade him of the virtues of cryptocurrency.
Under Grenada’s former prime minister Keith Mitchell, Sun was in December 2021 appointed that country’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organisation in Geneva. However, he lost that job last year, after Keith Mitchell lost the Grenada election to his (unrelated) namesake Dickon Mitchell.
Sun tweeted in January that he wanted five countries to adopt Tron tokens as legal tender this year, including the Netherlands territory of Sint Maarten. He boasted support in that country from the leader of the United People’s Party Rolando Brison, who was arrested this month on corruption charges.
Caribbean politicians are not the only ones to be captivated by cryptocurrencies. El Salvador’s populist president Nayib Bukele in 2021 made Bitcoin his country’s legal tender, alongside the US dollar (El Salvador has no currency of its own.) Despite an start-up gift of US$30, Salvadorians have stuck with old-style coins, notes and plastic. The government bought US$50 million worth of Bitcoin, but probably lost half that value within a year as prices plunged.
In January, Bukele opened the world’s largest prison, with room for 40,000. But that’s another story.
Less glamorously, some central banks have launched digital currencies linked to their national currency. These don’t zip up and down in value like Bitcoin or its crypto cousins.
The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank in 2019 started piloting its DCash. The Bahamas has its creatively named SandDollar. Jamaica has JamDex – which “hasn’t taken off,” says a well-informed business journalist.
The Bahamas meanwhile is still struggling with the aftermath of last November’s FTX collapse. But never fear. An FTX-branded fortune cookie is still up for sale online, at US$19.99 a chew. It’s motto? “You’re about to change your life forever.”