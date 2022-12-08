Dominica’s damped-down election

Mark Wilson #1

The writer is an international journalist based in Port of Spain

With three Eastern Caribbean elections in six months, we’ve had two high-drama fireworks and one damped-down fizzle.

On June 23, Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell rocketed from zero seats to boot out his 75-year-old namesake, Keith Mitchell, who was in power for 22 of the past 27 years—the last nine with all 15 elected seats.

On August 5, the starburst was from Terrance Drew, who shot to power in St Kitts and Nevis.

In stark contrast, Dominica’s election on Tuesday was ultra-predictable. The opposition staged a boycott, leaving Roosevelt Skerrit’s Dominica Labour Party challenged only by ­little-known independents.

But there were mini-upsets even in Dominica. Based on preliminary results, fresh-fledged independents beat the 67-year-old Labour Party in two opposition strongholds. Altogether, independents and others took almost 18 per cent of the poll.

Skerrit was denied the clean sweep achieved by Mia Mottley in Barbados in May 2018 and January this year, or by Grenada’s Keith Mitchell in 2013 and 2018,

Caribbean democracies can survive boycotted elections—T&T had one in 1971, Jamaica in 1983, both leaving an opposition party alive and kicking. In Jamaica, Michael Manley’s PNP bounced back to a handsome 1989 victory, then stayed in power for 18 years.

Skerrit was quick to congratulate the two winning independents. He says he plans to meet with them and with losing candidates, as well as the leader of his traditional opposition, the United Workers’ Party.

He says he will amend the law to ­allow appointment of four non-DLP senators, one each to represent churches, the private sector and the trade ­unions, and one from the most popular election losers. That would leave the UWP out in the cold.

He says political rivals “must come to the table with a genuine desire to advancing the national efforts”. So, oppositions are just fine, so long as they stay tame. But a boycott is not a good look.

Dominica’s previous election was three years to the day before this one. Constitutionally, there was no need for a new poll until April 2025.

Skerrit had no need to solidify a shaky majority. His DLP already held 18 seats, to three for the UWP.

Calling an early election caught the UWP off-balance. The former opposition leader, Lennox Linton, stood down as head of the party on September 30. Skerrit called his snap election on November 6—giving the UWP just one month’s notice. He cheekily taunted them for lacking a leader.

A former journalist, Linton led his UWP to two successive election defeats, winning six seats in 2014 and three in 2019.

With a two-time loser in opposition, Skerrit had little to fear. Barbadian pollster Peter Wickham found in September—before he election was called—that the UWP had slightly lost ground since 2019. But Skerrit may have worried that an energetic new leader could light a firework, if given a couple of years to set the match.

On November 27, the UWP chose an economist, Thomson Fontaine, as its new leader; he still faces incitement to violence charges dating back to a 2017 political protest. He says he will work closely with his younger party rival, Clement Marcellin.

Skerrit claimed the UWP boycott was “the Lord’s work... the Lord has said he does not want these kinds of people in parliament”.

Whether God voted for Skerrit or not, the UWP’s stated reason for its boycott was the prime minister’s failure to see through electoral reform.

In the 2019 election, the UWP complained loudly of an inaccurate voters’ list, and called for voter ID cards. Ten losing candidates launched election ­petitions, which failed in the courts.

In response, Skerrit appointed Sir Dennis Byron, a former president of the CCJ, to overhaul Dominica’s election arrangements.

His work delayed by the Covid pandemic, Sir Dennis was ready to report on voter registration in November this year, and on the wider electoral process by March. Draft legislation and further consultation would follow, with the UWP possibly playing hardball on the details.

Skerrit’s snap election caught Sir Dennis off balance.

With or without voting reform, Skerrit was set for an easy win this year. But in two years time, with a new-look opposition leader? A snap election reduced that risk.

Starting a reform process and calling an election before it completes is not a good look. But as another ­Caribbean politician once said: “Politics has a ­morality of its own.”

There’s now no need for a new ­election until early 2028.

Skerrit’s showpiece project is a new airport, allowing direct intercontinental flights. Chinese contractors promise completion by 2026, with ribbon-cutting in good time for the next election.

Now 50, Skerrit has been prime minister since 2004, when he came to office aged 31, as the world’s youngest head of government. Tuesday’s was his fifth successive election win.

By 2028, that would make it 24 years in office. But he says Dominica needs a “National Reset”. He chose 11 fresh faces to replace older MPs. He says he will stand down in 2025—though staying to see the airport completed must be sorely tempting.

What’s next? Like T&T, Dominica starts the new year with its first carnival since Covid. Is there a better reset button?

—Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.

Failure by design

Failure by design

JUSTIFIABLY, the public indulged in a good deal of finger-­pointing, pinning blame on the perceived culprits responsible for the recent episodes of destructive flooding. Reckless land developers and home-owners; land-grabbers and industries and individuals with terrible waste-disposal practices were prime among them. Generally glossed over was the institutional failure responsible for creating an environment conducive to such ­lawlessness.

The problem with focusing on the symptoms of any problem is that the solutions applied are invariably a plaster for a sore while the real problem is allowed to fester and continue doing damage.

