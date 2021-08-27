Don’t forget Cuba

During the Trump epoch the world was served a dosage of an “America First” agenda that regurgitated elements of isolationism. However, despite the global upheaval it ignited, the replacement of one president with another brought a glimmer of hope with a crusade promise to “Build Back Better”.
Illustrations of a transition in the making were illuminated with the revocation of the previous administration’s executive orders on climate change, global health and immigration. Surprisingly, nonetheless compatible treatment has not been afforded Cuba or Iran, and the new leadership, like the one it succeeded, is feverishly trying to derail China’s overtures to the developing world.
In January 2015 President Barack Obama offered Cuba a lifeline when he restored diplomatic relations with the island and allowed for the expansion of flights, the establishment of a ferry service, an uptick in the exchange of human exchange, approval of some US exports to Cuba, permission of the usage of US credit cards on the island, an end to spending limitations on lodging, food and transportation to US visitors in Cuba, and the removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. While such was abruptly disrupted by an erratic Donald Trump with travel and business restrictions and the reinstating of the label of state sponsor of terrorism, the worst was yet to come. Biden, without hesitation, sustained said stipulations, introduced new sanctions and threatened more to follow. Like his predecessor, he has inflamed dissent to an unbroken global outcry voiced annually by the United Nations General Assembly to lift the senseless trade embargo. Moreover, his behaviour runs contrary to his campaign commitment to attempt a reversal of the unfriendly course of action which “inflicts harm on Cubans and their families”.
Although unsure a change in strategy could have prevented the island-wide demonstration of July 11 and its aftermath that was prompted by scarcities in food, medicines and the challenges of Covid-19, the Biden regime has demonstrated a preference for the escalation of the status quo. In so doing, the newly elected president, according to Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has compounded the loss of US$9.157 billion that accrued between April 2019 and December 2020 and cemented a long-running sentiment to which senior scholar at Mercates Centre at George Mason University Daniel Griswold concurs.
Such conduct the academic cautions “has arguably strengthened the regime by handing Havana excuses for its own failures while generating sympathy for it abroad”.
Thus far, attempts by the Cuban establishment to usher in effective programmes to spur social and economic growth specifically under the “Special Period” have been mistakenly thwarted in fear of Western influence. Will President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s gesture, despite tardiness to entertain small and medium-sized private-sector businesses of up to 100 employees be more of the same, or dissimilar in execution and longevity, and how will it be received by Washington?
As if not enough, the dictatorial attitude that has plagued Cuba for over six decades comes to light once again on yet another side of the globe. This time it has reared its ugly head in Iran with the infringement of a standing international order.
On this occasion, not only did Trump, without ethical and/or legitimate cause, tersely dismantle the Iran nuclear deal, a signature Obama achievement two years in the making, but his successor has blatantly refused to correct this gross violation without Iran first complying with the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan.
At stake is an economy in paralysis resulting from powerlessness to sell its most valuable commodity—oil —and to conduct commercial transactions with foreign entities such as the purchase of aircraft and repair parts by its aviation companies.
Restrictions are also imposed on the country’s defence officials, nuclear scientists and the Atomic Agency of Iran to the financial sector targeting 18 banks. This misstep in judgment could also rouse additional repercussions, inclusive of a relationship of unease with allies France, Germany and Britain and rivals China and Russia, the threat of retaliation by radical Iranian elements against Israel and a heightened sectarian conflict from Syria to Yemen. Yet Biden is adamantly staying the course in favour of total submission to American demands.
Another bone of contention but of similarity to both men beyond a closeness in age and an occupancy at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is the issue surrounding Sino/Caribbean relations. On January 24, 2020, on a mission to Kingston, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo falsely declared Chinese investment “feeds corruption and undermines your rule of law”. He further stated, “they (the Chinese) ruin your environment and don’t create jobs for your people”. Biden, a subscriber to the Trump playbook, is equally sceptical of such engagement and promises to debilitate Chinese presence with US assistance. What hypocrisy!
In the end, knowledgeable or not, one may conclude both men prioritise winning above all. Ignoring the plight of Cubans on the island could aid in the delivery of the critical state of Florida and other Republican-leaning states in 2024. Doing the same with Iran plays to the base and possibly moderates nationwide, and attempting to inhibit Chinese relations at their doorstep displays unnecessary political irritation that so often is propagandised and accepted as gospel across the American landscape.
Whereas Donald Trump will never again gain access to the White House, he has set in motion the template of unwarranted inelasticity for the 2024 elections, with Biden sadly in tow. America now awaits a revival within which victories are defined by principles of humanity and not undue callousness.