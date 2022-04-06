The humble banana (Musa spp) has experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent times. There are hundreds of videos featuring recipes touting its health benefits, its use in cosmetics and even how to peel it properly.
Indeed, the banana is rich in vitamins and other nutrients. It contains a moderate amount of fibre and antioxidants. One banana provides about 112 calories and consists almost exclusively of water and carbohydrates, with little protein and no fat.
Banana can improve blood sugar levels through its fibre content, while its pectin levels are being researched as possible protection against colon cancer. Its potassium content has been shown to assist with both blood sugar and blood pressure management, as well as kidney function. Studies have shown that people who eat plenty of potassium have up to a 27-per cent lower risk of heart disease. This is in addition to a high concentration of antioxidants, including flavonoids and amines.
Both ripe (yellow bananas) and unripe (green bananas) can satisfy your sweet tooth and help keep you healthy. They are perfect for athletes, and benefit the human body before, during and after training or exercise. It is indeed the perfect fruit.
Yes, the banana is technically classified as a fruit, as its seeds are located on the inside. The confusion arises from the fact that banana plants are not germinated from its seeds, like other fruit, but rather propagated using suckers that grow from the adult plant or through in vitro propagation using the meristematic tissues.
As with any other fruit, several types of bananas are grown in the tropics: the orange Pisang Raja from Indonesia, Red Banana, Blue Java and Lady Finger, which all vary in colour, texture and sweetness.
The Caribbean region is known for a quality product, especially in Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Trinidad and Tobago doesn’t fall far behind, and most locals know the difference between cooking fig (green fig), chiquito (soucrier or sikiye fig), Gros Michel, moko, plantain, silk fig and the popular Cavendish and Grande Naine, just to name a few, with the Grande Naine being an imported variety from St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Despite having the both the climate and land area for large-scale banana production, Caribbean countries have not featured as major players in the international market. This means a significant proportion of income is being ceded to other territories, which may not necessarily produce a superior product.
Banana has been cultivated in Trinidad and Tobago for more than a century. However, at the onset of Independence, official records show an annual production rate of around 4,000 tonnes per annum. The market suffered a number of fluctuations in the ensuing years, but managed to peak in 1968, with a little over 9,000 tonnes being produced. Production then suffered a drastic decline, and plateaued at around 5,000 tonnes for three decades, until 2003. From then, until 2010, there was another drastic decline, with the national production average falling to 3.5 thousand tonnes, where it has remained for the past decade.
The decline can be attributed to several factors; pest and diseases such as Moko disease (Ralstonia Solanacearum), Black Sigatoka (Mycosphaerella fijiensis), banana borer (Cosmopolites sordidus). Despite the decline in the production of banana as an income stream, its social contribution remains significant from the standpoint of income distribution, social equity and rural stability.
This realisation has stimulated a renewed initiative by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to strengthen food and nutrition security in Tobago, especially. Officials from the FAO recently met with the new administration of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) on the initiatives supported by FAO to establish a new framework for collaboration to advance existing and new projects.
Through the Technical Cooperation Programme, “Advancing food security and reducing food imports, through improving technical practices in three selected value chains”, there has been a demonstration of improved technologies for the production of bananas and plantains with sweet potato as intercrop.
This initiative was developed with the support of the Agriculture Department of the THA. Two sites were identified—five acres at Kendal Farm and three acres at Roxborough. From the sweet potato production, products such as chips and composite flour will be developed and will target the School Feeding Programme (SFP), making a win-win situation for all stakeholders and farmers. The bananas will go into the SFP and meet the needs of the hospitality industry.
Work had started at Roxborough. However, Covid-19 negatively affected the progress of implementation and the plot is in the initial stages of establishment with the Department of Agriculture/THA and the management of Roxborough taking the full responsibility for implementation.
The FAO aims to strengthen its support for food and nutrition security in Tobago under existing and new initiatives. This is consistent with FAO’s new strategic framework for assisting countries in their agri-food systems transformation through better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life—leaving no one behind.
—Author Reuben Robertson is FAO Representative to Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname.