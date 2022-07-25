Darren Bahaw, a senior journalist at Newsday, is a man who shuns the spotlight. He’s more likely to post a photo of one of his beloved dogs, than of himself, on social media.
I had a chuckle at his finding himself at the centre of attention, following published accounts of his coming-together with Prime Minister Keith Rowley at a news conference a few weeks ago. I’m therefore taking perverse pleasure in thrusting him back onto the stage.
Long story short. The PM took umbrage at a photo accompanying an Express story 15 years ago, that to him, was deliberately shot to show him in an embarrassing light. He also disliked the framing, which he recalled inaccurately. He identified Bahaw as the shooter, and refused to take his question.
Bahaw’s handling of that incident was textbook professional. He persisted with his question – even as the mic was apparently taken away – and did so calmly and evenly. Many reporters would have found Rowley’s thunder to be intimidating, and given up trying to ask the question.
Quick aside. At the BBC we often referred to tough, relentless questioning as the hostile interview. It’s not a term I like, because it unintentionally mis-states the nature of an important interaction between journalists and prominent office holders.
Although it wasn’t a one-on-one interview situation, Bahaw’s response reminded me that pointed, uncomfortable questioning doesn’t have to be delivered with heat. At the BBC, I preferred the quietly forensic manner of Nick Clarke, the late host of the World At One – one of the best news programmes on radio. However, the pugilistic but no less forensic style of Jeremy Paxman, the legendary former host of TV’s Newsnight, also had its place.
Paxman hated to be bathed in bovine droppings, and he let you know quite clearly that he wasn’t having it. Clarke, who had one of the all-time great radio voices, didn’t bite like Paxman. Both were terrific journalists of different styles that turned out to be not that different in intent and execution.
I once did a fractious telephone interview with Denzil Douglas, the then PM of St Kitts and Nevis, for BBC Caribbean Report. At the Commonwealth Summit in Edinburgh in 1997, I asked for a one-on-one, and to my surprise, he said yes. His schedule was tight, so it had to be done in his suite. Embarrassment. I’d left behind the lead that connected my mic to my tape recorder. No worries, he said, we’ll reschedule. Go get it and come back. I did, and he gave me as much time as I needed. I appreciated that he understood that the professional wasn’t personal, but I didn’t ease up in my questioning.
David Brandt was Chief Minister of Montserrat for a period after the 1997 volcanic eruption. As Montserratians fled – mainly to the UK – British politicians floated the idea of shutting down all operations on the island if the population fell below a certain “threshold”.
I confronted Brandt with evidence that he’d been mis-stating the size of the remaining population to stave off a shutdown of the island, and our interview – on the phone between London and Montserrat – got testy. I met him in person at a function years later, and he was warm and courteous. I joked that he probably wanted to call security, and he replied that he fully understood that I was doing my job.
In the overwhelming majority of cases, Mister/Madam President, PM, Premier, Minister, CEO, Chair; that is what it is. We’re doing our jobs. Don’t take it personally.
Experiences with the leaders of both main parties in T&T may vary, but both Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar have sometimes shown themselves to be unable to separate the personal from the professional on contentious issues.
Case in point was Persad-Bissessar’s response to the votes by the Law Association (LATT), on Attorney General Reginald Armour. A Miami court had disqualified Armour from representing T&T in a case of alleged corruption involving Piarco International Airport; at best a deeply embarrassing episode for him. A majority of LATT members at a special meeting voted “no” on two matters – a motion of no-confidence in the AG, and a call for him to resign.
A furious Persad-Bissessar said the members who voted against sang for their supper – well-paid briefs from the State. LATT called on her to withdraw the statement. I’ve no legal training beyond libel and defamation in journalism, and I’ve not drilled deeply into LATT’s operational codes.
My commonsense read as an ex-journalist is that given the gravity of the matter, the opposition leader is within her rights to question the outcome, and ask for clarity on why members voted against. How could a man as smart and learned in the law as the AG not see the conflict of interest, irrespective of the size and significance of his initial role in the case?
Persad-Bissessar is misguided in going personal, and she has form. Legitimate criticism of how the senior team at the Ministry of Health was managing the Covid-19 pandemic became “premeditated, state-sanctioned murder” if they were to continue in their roles. Votes that independent senators should have been asked to justify – on President Paula-Mae Weekes and the Bail Amendment Bill – morphed into personal attacks on them.
In the case of LATT and the AG, all that going personal does is shift the focus of the issue from where the opposition is best served keeping it… the AG’s judgment, and whether it should have been disqualifying.
The author is a media
consultant, at oringordon.com