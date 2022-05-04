You’ll be forgiven for not following the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial currently taking place. The couple divorced in 2016. In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed, claiming to be a survivor of sexual abuse. The op-ed made no mention of Depp. In 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation regarding the op-ed. The trial, which started last month, in addition to revolving around concerns of defamation, has uncovered further details of their marriage.
Apart from revelations of Heard’s diagnosed psychiatric disorders—histrionic personality disorder and borderline personality disorder—the trial has also spotlighted experiences of domestic violence. Depp is suing Heard for US$50 million on the grounds of having lost movie deals because of his alleged domestic violence. Heard is counter-suing for US$100 million.
The defamation trial, which began on April 11 and is set to continue through this month, has thrown up a lot of issues for reflection. Chief among them that caught my attention was the experience of domestic violence, but not as Heard alleged. During Depp’s testimony, a portion of a phone call with Heard was played, in which she says, “Tell the world, Johnny, I Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim, too, of domestic violence. And see how many people believe or side with you.” Part of Heard’s manipulative nature in the defamation debacle is a clear understanding of double standards in society when it comes to experiences and acknowledgements of male domestic violence.
Even with the revelation that Depp is also a victim of domestic violence, the trial remains focused on defamation. No one is suing for abuse, which makes the issue even more worthy of attention. The issue is what I consider to be a double standard when it comes to who can be considered a victim of domestic violence.
This double standard is created by gendered socialisation in which boys and girls are raised with the ideology that only women can be victims of domestic violence, or that it only counts as domestic violence when women are involved. Such ideologies stem from family socialisation and are reinforced in school. This ideology is perpetuated by the very men who are victims of domestic violence, but who either do not consider it violence or are not taken seriously when they report it as such.
Heard’s confidence that no one would believe Depp was a victim of domestic violence is a perfect example of the double standard. She wrote in the Washington Post that she is a “public figure representing domestic violence”. Contrast this with the audio tape in which she only privately admits that Depp has also suffered domestic violence, something which Depp has not publicly acknowledged either.
A major part of the problem is how we are socialised as children into believing that a certain sex and gender can only ever be truly a victim of domestic violence. As a result of this deeply ingrained socialisation, women either manipulate men, as Heard has done with Depp; or men never speak up, because to do so would be admission of weakness and a lack of masculinity. It took a trial to reveal the double standards that exist when it comes to domestic violence.
A 2019 study of intimate partner violence in Trinidad and Tobago, by Wallace et al, found that men did not report experiences of domestic violence for three main reasons. Of the male respondents interviewed, 32 per cent “feared being viewed negatively by police officers and members of the public if they reported the DV incident”; 17 per cent were embarrassed or ashamed; and nine per cent of non-reporters said it was due to lack of trust in the police.
The data reveals something we already know, but nonetheless continue to do little about. Men experiencing domestic violence choose socialised notions of masculinity over speaking up. While this may or not have been the case with Depp, it still remains that what is required is a re-socialisation of gender norms, beginning with family life and extending through schools.
Combating the male experience of domestic violence requires our society to internally confront our gendered biases. Another important step that needs to be taken is to externally acknowledge the prevalence of domestic violence faced by men. If these two things are taken seriously, only then can we begin to overturn the gendered bias that exists when it comes to who counts as a victim of domestic violence.
—Author Jarrel de Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst