Doubles not cheap in London

THE real joy of visiting one of the world’s great cities is sharing a long tube ride with your older daughter, sitting side by side and appreciating being together again, thinking of the other fathers who have seen their girl child flying off to a faraway land and making it on their own.
After a few drinks and other intoxicants with some fellow Trini visitors in the heart of London last week Tuesday, watching the end of the Real Madrid-Manchester City Champions League semi-final in a dingy pub, they hopped into a cab heading to their hotel while I was left on my own a block from Oxford Circus on a rather nippy night.
I still believe I could have sorted out the various station changes and made it back without distress to Tooting, in south-west London, but then I thought why not hook up with Shannon, who was liming with friends not far away, and head home with her. So, I made the call and, good daughter that she is, she agreed to meet me.
Five minutes from hypothermia, she found me shivering in the cold above the underground station and, with a big smile on her face, we walked to the Tottenham Court Road stop to get the south-bound tube to Tooting Broadway. That’s home station for the next few weeks in London town, where the flags and bunting are still hanging all over the capital city more than a week after the coronation of King Charles III.
The Monday after all the revelry across the land on Saturday, May 6, “Was the coronation worth it?” was the question on the ITV1 Good Morning Britain show, amidst reports that £200 million was spent on the historic event, with a recent poll suggesting that a quarter of Brits would prefer an elected head of state.
Up to 8 a.m., when I had to go and catch a train from Newmarket to London, there were 11,000 votes, with 45 per cent saying “yes”, it was worth it, and 55 per cent in the negative. But the majority of people I saw that weekend all seemed in full approval of the monarchy, including the bumper crowd at Newmarket for the 2023 Guineas Festival on a rainy Coronation Day, with miniature United Kingdom flags being flown around the racetrack and one racegoer in a full Union Jack suit to mark the occasion.
I missed His Majesty by a day, King Charles driving through Newmarket last week Tuesday to see the racehorses he has inherited from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was an avid thoroughbred owner and breeder, including those in training with Barbados-born Sir Michael Stoute, who I had the pleasure of interviewing the weekend before.
By the time the King passed through the “headquarters of British racing”, I was back in London, where a pint of Guinness is almost a pound more than in Newmarket.
Although it may be an expensive place to visit, far less live, London is probably the most vibrant and cosmopolitan city on the planet. Walking around Trafalgar Square last Saturday afternoon amongst a seething mass of humanity, including a fairly large protest group calling for “freedom for Palestine”, there was a myriad number of languages being spoken among hordes of tourists and inhabitants alike.
For lunch that sunny but chilly day, Shannon took me to a restaurant called Limin’, owned by chef Sham Mahabir, a transplanted Trini who has established his name at his premises in Southbank, less than a minute’s stroll from the banks of the River Thames.
Getting a job straight out of the University of Leicester, Shannon has been living for almost eight years in England, where she has been deprived of the simple things we take for granted in Trinidad and Tobago, so I couldn’t object to her ordering a doubles as a starter, even though it set me back the princely sum of £11.
Yes, the menu at Limin’ is a bit pricey, but the food is very good and the servings are plentiful.
After filling the belly, not many calories would have been burnt in the gusty wind on the walk across the Thames, through Charing Cross, around bustling Trafalgar Square and up to The Mall, where on a side road flew the flags of many nations, including Trinidad and Tobago,
Just a few yards away were the Churchill War Rooms, where Britain’s wartime leader and his military and clerical staff took refuge from the bombs dropped by German aircraft, living and working in an underground haven below the Treasury building, plotting the Allied defence against Nazi Germany.
As you walked through the maze of rooms, you could imagine the blitz overhead during the early days of World War II, prime minister Winston Churchill rallying his countrymen and women with his immortal words of defiance, including “We will never surrender....”.
There were football matches to be seen around the same time that Saturday afternoon, but Shannon knew that I would get a thrill out of going back to that darkest hour when the world came so close to the brink.
And the next day, I did get to the football, Roger, a generous Trini living in London, loaning me his ticket to the Emirates to see the mighty Arsenal in action, in company with passionate fan Miranda. Unfortunately, the Gunners turned in an awful performance and were drubbed 3-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion, only the second home defeat in a brilliant season.
So, of course, the Arsenal supporters back in Trinidad are saying that I’m the blight and I’ve been instructed to find some black sage here in London.
I’ll have to take the talk for now, but although the result was forgettable, the occasion was truly memorable and worth the costly airfare. Along with spending time with Shannon.
—Author Marlon Miller is a former Express news editor.