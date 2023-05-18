Doubles not cheap in London

In a recent letter to this newspaper, the author declared emphatically that trial by jury is “a disservice to justice”. The basis for the assertion, in a nutshell, was that jurors are fickle mortals who are more often than not “bamboozled” by skilful defence attorneys. According to the author, they also fail to adhere to guidance on the law given to them by judges, either because of their general lack of intelligence or an inability to control their inherent biases.