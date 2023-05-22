When Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar opens her office laptop or desktop and logs on for the first time tomorrow, she should compose a congratulatory note to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for receiving an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from Howard University, at their commencement ceremony in Washington DC, USA, ten days ago.
Mention of the call from some Opposition members for Howard to revoke the degree isn’t necessary. Pretend it didn’t happen. She simply needs to do the politically transcendent and magnanimous thing and congratulate her political opponent for what is a proud moment for him and his family.
Rowley and Persad-Bissessar clearly loathe each other, and ultra-loyalists often feel the need to channel that loathing. Princes Town MP Barry Padarath and Opposition Senator David Nakhid led the criticism of the Prime Minister’s honorary degree. Nakhid said that Trinidad-born Howard University president Dr Wayne Frederick got things all wrong in his words of commendation.
“If he thinks that Keith Rowley has done a fantastic job, if he wrote that script himself, then he should apologise to the nation of Trinidad and Tobago,” Nakhid said in a United National Congress press conference.
“He should give back the award that Rowley bestowed on him – Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) – and then take back that doctorate from Keith Christopher Rowley, who not only doesn’t deserve a doctorate but, in my opinion, based on his behaviour in public office, should be facing charges for misbehaviour in public office.”
Princes Town MP Barry Padarath also weighed in. He believed it was all an attempt to prop up a failed prime minister and Government ahead of local government elections.
“We have to call them out and say it for what it is, eh. This is just not happening coincidentally and by accident. This is happening by design. They’re using their tentacles, their PNM tentacles in institutions both locally and abroad to prop up a... failed Prime Minister and a failed political leader,” Padarath said.
Let’s start with that. What Padarath did was accuse Frederick and Howard University, by extension, of politically aiding Rowley in a domestic matter by awarding him a degree. That’s not how these things work. Not one opinion of Rowley’s performance in office will be changed by the award of a degree from a university in the United States.
Frederick is a professor of surgery at Howard. He received his 2020 ORTT in 2022 – a delay caused by the pandemic. Even if he’d wanted to pay back Rowley politically, the decision to confer a degree on the T&T Prime Minister wasn’t his alone. It’s common for national leaders to receive honorary degrees. US President Joe Biden, the keynote commencement speaker at the Howard ceremony, received an honorary Doctor of Humanities Degree. Rowley is approaching eight years in that office. Guyana’s comparatively new President Irfaan Ali and its experienced Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo have both received these honours.
Nakhid is smart and would know full well that Howard won’t revoke the degree because he told them that they should. Nonetheless he’s again demonstrating political immaturity. Since he’s come into politics, he’s shown that he has only one gear – attack. Is that how he played his football? Help me out here, sports journalist colleagues. More to the point about helping out, Dr Frederick can perhaps help him to locate his temperance bone.
Some on Persad-Bissessar’s team can come across as a bunch that doesn’t know how to pick its battles – particularly against a Prime Minister and Government that give them plenty of ammunition. By any fair measure, the Government is failing the nation on crime and national security. Rowley was already in political hot water over the contentious circumstances of the detention of businessman Brent Thomas and the implications that incident had for relations between Barbados and T&T.
The Government was days away from losing a local government election ruling at the Privy Council in London. Not even the clever and learned Attorney General, Reginald Armour, could convince us that the PM was clothed in fine ermine on this one. To paraphrase and clean up on Jay-Z’s 2004 musical hit, “99 Problems”, the PM had a slew of troubles, but his honorary degree wasn’t one.
“Howard University applauds your living legacy of achievement and applauds you as a shining example of our core values of leadership, excellence and truth and service,” Frederick had said in his commendation remarks. His citations were wide-ranging; from the PM’s handling of Covid-19 to the improvement of critical national infrastructure under his watch.
In response to Padarath and Nakhid, one T&T reporter went to the trouble of contacting Howard “for an interview to explain the rationale for Prime Minister Rowley’s selection and the criteria used was e-mailed to the university”, as if Howard had done something shocking and beyond the pale. The university did not respond.
It is understandable that Rowley’s critics would roll their eyes at Frederick’s sugary commendation and take issue with the list of accomplishments that he cited. The gentleman should have been more surgical in his remarks, and shown rhetorical restraint. However, the reaction of Padarath and Nakhid served no useful purpose.
This is the problem with political engagement in T&T. It’s all full kitchen sink all of the time. If Opposition members didn’t have the wit to congratulate with tongue firmly in cheek, they were better off saying nothing.
The author is a media consultant. Contact him at oringordon.com