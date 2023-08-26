Dragon cornered?

Last week, China’s president, Xi Jinping, paid a state visit to South Africa, where he also held discussions with heads of other African countries. He then met with leaders of the BRICS—a club of five emerging nations, which will now expand to include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A China-led alternative to the US-led western world.
But Beijing’s aspiration to global supremacy using countries of the global south as stepping stones faces profound challenges. “China’s 40-year boom is over”, pronounced a headline in The Wall Street Journal last week, in a column by Lingling Wei and Stella Yifan Xie.
They said, “For decades, China powered its economy by investing in factories, skyscrapers and roads,” a model that “lifted China out of poverty and turned it into a global giant with great export prowess. Now the model is broken”. The country is “drowning in debt”, limiting the government’s ability to provide economic stimuli. No more building boom. There are under-utilised bridges, airports and highways, and millions of unoccupied apartments. “Real estate companies are imploding,” says The New York Times.
Options to revitalise the economy are limited. The authorities were hoping domestic consumer spending and services, post-pandemic, would transition the economy from state-directed investments. But people are not spending. Instead, savings increased to US$1.7 trillion this year—the largest expansion in a decade, reflecting loss of confidence in the economy’s future.
The IMF projects GDP growth at below four per cent in coming years, less than half of the past four decades. The malaise makes impossible Xi’s objective of doubling China’s economy by 2035 and displacing the US as the world’s largest economy.
The world is affected. For over a quarter-century, the appetite of China’s 1.4 billion people for western products fuelled global economic momentum. Over the past decade, China has been the source of over 40 per cent of global economic growth, says BCA Research. The impact of the slowdown will be “pretty, pretty big”, says Larry Hu, Hong Kong-based economist. “China is now the No 1 commodity consumer in the world.” But Chinese imports are shrinking. “We’re witnessing a gearshift in what has been the most dramatic trajectory in economic history,” says university professor Adam Tooze.
And a despairing Chinese people see no way out of the continuing decline. They believe paramount leader and ideologue, Xi Jinping, is dismantling the market economy that made China an economic powerhouse. Xi’s repressive state control is suffocating economic growth and turning off local and foreign investments that now choose Vietnam, India or Mexico.
And as history shows, social unrest could come from the youth population where unemployment exceeds an alarming 20 per cent. The young rose up to shake China in 1919 and 1989, challenge Beijing in the Hong Kong protests of 2019-20, and force Xi to abandon his “zero-Covid” policies last year. The authorities won’t forget.
And China’s challenges are more than domestic. Beijing knows it cannot displace the US as the world’s most powerful nation unless it dominates the Indo-Pacific. Xi would therefore be troubled by the recent historic summit between US, Japan and South Korea, a “diplomatic coup” for the US president. South Korea and Japan have never been friends because of deep historical grievances. Previously, US presidents could barely get them together “in the same room”, says Prof Dennis Wilder. But China’s “dangerous and aggressive behaviour” in the Asia Pacific did it for this summit where they agreed to hold regular joint exercises, consult each other during crises, share real-time data on North Korea and hold summits every year.
This is another instalment in the “defence interdependence” in the Indo Pacific being created among US allies. The US has 29,000 troops in South Korea and 18,000 in Japan, which is increasing defence spending by 56.5 per cent to $314 billion by 2027, the fourth largest defence budget in the world.
We also have AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership, with the US, Britain and Australia to provide nuclear-powered submarines for Australia whose “fist will reach right to mainland China”. Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines have given the US more access to their territory; and Philippines is building expanded runways and ports “to host its largest American military presence in decades”.
There is also the QUAD involving the US, Japan, India and Australia, which conducts joint military exercises and wants “a free and open Indo Pacific”. Taiwan, facilitated by the US, is amassing “a giant weapons stockpile” to be “a bristling porcupine” to head off a Chinese invasion. Beijing faces an incubating NATO-type Indo Pacific undergirded by G7 countries—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US which “strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force”.
Last week, therefore, while Xi was basking in the attention of the developing world, presenting his country as the one to lead them to a paradisal alternative to the US-dominated world order, China’s economic problems threaten to leave it a mere middle-income emerging nation, whilst challenges mount to its plan for Indo Pacific hegemony. Is the dragon being cornered?
—Ralph Maraj