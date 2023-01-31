Dragon gas politics

There must come a time when political rivalry must give way to the national good.
We are once again at a juncture where the population faces a clear choice between scoring points for their political party or for the country.
To be clear, political parties have a responsibility to do all they can, within reason, to get into and hold on to power. But the United National Congress’ position on T&T and Venezuela’s energy cooperation is inimical to the interest of the country and must be called out for what it is - a cheap, poorly thought out, mash-it-up-as-you-go-along position that will not help T&T secure the natural gas it badly needs for the downstream sector and LNG exports.
The UNC is not singular in our political history in this respect since the PNM has also indulged in this kind of behaviour but in dealing specifically with the Dragon Gas initiative the position of the UNC as the parliamentary Opposition cannot be ignored.
Last week Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced a waiver by the US government to Trinidad and Tobago that would allow this country to develop a project that Port of Spain and Caracas have worked on for years and which would have already seen gas coming to T&T from neighbouring Venezuela had it not been for sanctions imposed on the regime of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Moros.
The announcement clears the way for T&T to bring an estimated 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day from next-door Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago.
There are many good reasons the administration of Dr Keith Rowley can and should be criticised. But the fact remains that Dr Rowley’s regime must be congratulated for taking us over the line of one important hurdle, the right to import gas from Venezuela.
It is essential to understand the context of all of this so one can see clearly why this is in our national interest.
In 2022 there were record-high prices for oil, gas and petrochemicals. T&T was able to have its first national budget surplus in years which has allowed the government some breathing room and the economy to grow.
These prices are higher on average than we had in the boom period of 2000/2008 when the country was awash with foreign exchange, the waterfront and government campus plaza were built, the Uriah Butler interchange was constructed and several highways expanded from four to into six lanes. It was a time of plenty and unemployment fell to four per cent.
There was of course massive inflation as the economy over-heated.
Today’s prices are also higher than the UNC had during its 2010 to 2015 term in office when there was significant government spending on everything from infrastructure projects to baby grants.
There is one significant difference though; this present time of record high prices has not been felt in the economy in the same way of other periods of peak prices. The main reason for this is the significantly lower levels of oil and gas production.
During the 2000/2010 period, there was growing natural gas production culminating in excess of 4.2 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscf/). Crude oil production was over 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bo/d).
During the last UNC’s administration natural gas production was down a bit, but was closer to 4 bscf/d while oil production was between 85 and 100,000 bo/d.
Revenue is a factor of production, price and tax revenue.
We have higher prices and some small changes in the fiscal terms but, importantly, production is down by close to 30 per cent in natural gas and 25 per cent in crude oil.
Not only does it mean less revenue with fewer barrels of oil and less gas to be taxed, but lower revenue for the NGC group of companies and therefore dividends for the government. Lower gas production means lower petrochemical production and, again, lower government revenue.
In addition, the government drives growth in the distribution sector and where the availability of foreign exchange impacts manufacturers it all adds up to profitability, taxes on profits and the administration’s ability to spend on capital projects to again drive economic growth. Therefore, getting gas from Venezuela could help to increase production out of the petrochemical and LNG sectors and government revenues to be spent on healthcare, education and national security.
For these reasons, the constant ratcheting up of suggestions that the Venezuelans will not allow the deal to go through or suggesting the silence is a sign of displeasure with Port of Spain, even if it is true, is not in the interest of the country when paraded all over the place.
There is nothing wrong with the UNC pointing out the risks of entering into a project with a Maduro regime that has proven itself unreliable, that has nationalised its fields and has run the country into the ground , creating one of Latin America’s largest exodus. But to almost hope that the deal fails is the kind of box-drain politics that does not understand the geopolitical situation that is driving the waiver.
The Opposition was wrong to recognise Juan Gerardo Guaidó Márquez as President of Venezuela. It was wrong to try and suggest that T&T breached US sanctions with a fictitious oil export and it was wrong to seem to egg on sanctions for the visit by the Vice President of Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez to Port of Spain.
The UNC is right to criticise the current administration for failing to fix our own low production, of sitting on its hands for years while production plummeted and of only now awakening from its slumber to realise it has to fix the energy sector and not rely on others to give us a mess of pottage when the country’s “best salesman” visits capitals.
There is a lot of work to be done to get this deal over the line, specifically a lot of technical and legal work. It is a major risk and the country must know its risk appetite but it is not good enough to simply hope it fails.
If the UNC believes it will get back into power in 2025 it should want this to succeed because it will take at least three years to get going.
Finally, we must ring-fence the energy sector from the cut and thrust of politics. Basdeo Panday understood this when he approved the Train 1 project after it was initially brought to the country by the administration of the late Patrick Manning. Unfortunately, the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration had no such understanding and scuttled the aluminium smelter project that would have been a major revenue earner for the country today.
That is what happens when scoring political points is more important than a country.
The author is managing
editor of the Express.