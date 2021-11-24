Dutch Tobago

It’s well known that several European nations tried to colonise Tobago in the 1600s, long before the Brits arrived in the 1760s and created the economic and demographic foundations of the modern island.
The Dutch were prominent in these efforts between 1628 and 1677.
Dutch settlement had ended by 1677, and it has left few legacies: most likely no Tobagonians living today are descended from the Dutch colonists. The Dutch language hasn’t contributed anything to modern Tobago English Creole, and there is only a handful of place names derived from it—though Arie Boomert, prominent Dutch archaeologist and historian, insists that the “L” in Rockley Bay is from the original Dutch name, “Rode Klyp Bay”, from the red rocks at the entrance to the bay.
Yet the story of these Dutch colonies in the 1600s is interesting, and important both to the history of Tobago and to the wider topic of Dutch expansion in the Americas during their “Golden Age”, the 1600s, when this small state in north-west Europe was the great naval and commercial power of the Western world.
This month, the National Trust, in collaboration with the Embassy of The Netherlands and the Scarborough Harbour Project (led by the tireless Dr Guy-Obiakor), has organised four Zoom lectures on Dutch colonies in Tobago. I’ve been privileged to listen to the first three (the last will be tomorrow).
The first presentation was by the Bulgarian born, US based marine archaeologist Kroum Batchvarov, who led the investigations in 2012-16 on the remains of the naval battle fought off modern Scarborough. This was a superb introduction to marine archaeology as well as a detailed account of what was found and how.
In March 1677, French and Dutch fleets squared off in what was the largest naval battle fought in the Caribbean at least up to the 1780s. Both sides claimed victory: the Dutch kept a hold on Tobago (for a few months only, as it turned out), the French lost fewer ships.
But both sides suffered significant losses of major ships and many lives. Especially tragic was the burning of a supply ship, which led to the death of hundreds of Dutch women and children and enslaved Africans who had been put there for safety.
Batchvarov described in detail the work he and his team carried out in 2012-16, and explained that most of the wrecks are now under the Scarborough Port works; some artefacts, including cannon, have disappeared after earlier investigations in the 1990s.
My UWI colleague and long-time friend Rita Pemberton delivered the second lecture, which was a historical account of Dutch activities in the Caribbean from the 1620s, and a summary of the history of the Tobago settlements which existed between 1628 and their final end in 1677. She emphasised the role of the Kalinago, the island’s First People, in resisting and harassing the Dutch settlers—Tobago was an important trading centre for these sea-faring folks.
There was some discussion about what happened to the enslaved labourers who had worked on the Dutch plantations. Pemberton explained that some were killed on the supply ship; some were taken by the Kalinago to St Vincent, their stronghold; some probably were taken to nearby French, Dutch and English colonies. But a few may have escaped to the Tobago forests and perhaps intermarried with the Kalinago there.
The third lecture was given by British archaeologist Nigel Nayling, about how dendochronology—dating timber by tree ring analysis—is used to study old wooden ships (and buildings). It was a fascinating exposition of this amazing technique.
Kudos to the Notional Trust and its partners in putting on this informative lecture series on an important but little known aspect of Tobago’s history.