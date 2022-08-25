‘Eat what you grow’...maybe

“Eat what you grow, grow what you eat.” That was Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, at the opening of the Agri Investment Forum and Expo in Port of Spain a week ago.
Take a quick whizz around a Barbados or indeed a T&T supermarket. We are light years away from that goal.
Also at the Agri Forum was Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali. Now 42, he was a small child when his unlamented predecessor, Forbes Burnham, banned a whole range of imported foods in the 1980s to push his version of “eat what you grow”.
I remember a somewhat surreal experience, packing a suitcase with cooking oil, flour, cheese and onions for a visit to family and friends in Guyana.
Criminal networks thrived by supplying contraband groceries. Burnham’s policy lasted a decade. But the pain lingers.
In the Caribbean, “eat what you grow” ended when Columbus and his successors smashed self-supporting Amerindian cultures. Colonial plantations grew sugar, spices and cocoa for export, importing wheat flour and saltfish.
In good times, food security can come from a thriving export sector and diversified food sources—local, Caribbean and worldwide. When supply chains run smooth, imports are no problem.
Trouble is, those smooth-running food supply chains are getting tangled.
The climate crisis has brought droughts this year to Europe, North America and China. Russia’s Ukraine invasion has paralysed two big wheat-exporting countries.
These problems feed soaring inflation. Wheat prices have fallen back from peaks reached in March, but remain 60-per cent higher than two years ago. Since 2020, corn prices have tripled and soybeans doubled.
Four big companies that dominate the international grain trade are enjoying windfall profits. Says Mottley: “Food and water are the new oil.”
So yes, we should grow more of what we eat. But no, it won’t mean just flicking a switch.
And it’s not a complete answer. Relying fully on local food brought historic disasters. In France, wheat fields now shrivel as the country’s largest river, the Loire, runs dry. A few centuries ago, the French would have faced death by starvation. This winter, farmers will complain. Supermarkets will jack up prices. But food imports will save the consumer. Nobody need starve.
However, starvation may indeed threaten wheat-dependent African countries, which lack alternatives when Ukrainian supplies dwindle and prices soar.
Agriculture’s troubles are deep-rooted, and stretch right across the region, from Suriname through T&T to the Bahamas, whichever party or government is in power.
A century ago, export agriculture was the Caribbean’s economic mainstay. There was also a thriving backyard fowl and breadfruit tradition. But the clock doesn’t turn back so easily.
In T&T today, agriculture makes up just one per cent of the economy. In St Lucia, it has shrunk from 13 per cent of GDP in the 1970s to two per cent now.
Guyana is the region’s potential breadbasket. Agriculture was 27 per cent of GDP in 2012, but is now down to 14 per cent. Guyana produced 237,000 tonnes of sugar in 2011, but only 58,000 last year. The burgeoning oil boom will benefit construction and services, not agriculture.
Caricom wants to reverse the trend. Its goal is a 25-per cent cut in the food import bill by 2025. Yes, “25 by 2025” makes a catchy slogan. But no, it’s not going to happen.
Soaring world commodity prices won’t help.
And 2025 is not far away. Most crops for a 2025 harvest would need planting in 2024. We are close to the start of 2023. So that leaves just over a year to get finance, land allocation, management, equipment, skilled labour and land preparation in place.
Guyana and Suriname promise land for investors. But that generous offer won’t bring quick results.
Caricom in February published a paper, “Towards a Sustainable Import Replacement Programme: 25 per cent by 2025”. It reads like a brave attempt to meet a publication deadline, not a plan with actionable proposals. T&T and nine other member states made submissions. Jamaica and Haiti did not.
It says to meet regional demand for chicken with locally produced feed would require more than 650,000 tonnes of locally grown soy and corn, plus massively expanded feed processing and distribution.
T&T produced 1,500 tonnes of corn in 2020, and imported 70,000 tonnes.
There’s talk of big loan funds. But loans do not always bring results. I’ve heard from good sources of a Caribbean “entrepreneur” who borrowed funds for a small farming venture, and used them for a big trip to New York. There was no inspection of the fictional farm. The happy borrower was offered a new low-interest loan to expand.
Big investors, too, can bring disappointment. In Suriname, a Chinese company was given rights in 2005 over an area almost the size of Barbados to establish a palm oil plantation. Seventeen years on, it has cut down pristine rain forest trees for export, with not an oil palm in sight.
The big gap is the human resource. Everyone talks about how young people should go into agriculture—but please, not their own children, and not themselves. Droughts, floods, praedial larceny, plant disease and low prices can bring heartbreak after months of backbreaking toil.
For myself, I’ll stick to journalism.
—Author Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.