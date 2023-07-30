EBC must plan for weather spoiler

For all the pitched battles, electoral hype and money spent on political campaigning, local government elections have historically attracted less than half of the electorate, with the last two elections drawing the lowest number of voters since 1987. Both attracted roughly one-third of the electorate, with a voter turnout of 34.5 per cent and 34.3 per cent in 2019 and 2016, respectively. Two Mondays from now, on August 14, we will see whether the issues raised in this year’s campaign were dynamic enough to reverse the trend of decline.
A potential spoiler for which the Elections and Boundaries Commission should be well prepared is the weather. If election day conditions are anything like they were this weekend, voter turnout could be even lower with the potential to affect voting outcomes. Since effective management of elections requires that everyone who is qualified to vote is actually able to do so, we strongly urge the EBC to be proactive in developing a comprehensive plan that takes into account the risk of flooding, landslides and other weather-related incidents that could prevent people from casting their votes.
We hope that the EBC has already reached out to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) which has the relevant expertise and access to national resources. It should also consult all political parties fielding candidates with a view to achieving consensus on matters such as the extension of voting hours, shifting of polling stations and even the re-scheduling of the election if weather conditions become dangerous. These matters should not be left to be determined only if and when they occur. Given past problems caused by its failure to anticipate and plan for weather-related difficulties, the EBC must demonstrate that it has learned from its mistakes.
It is important for the EBC to take the lead on this and not leave it up to political parties to solve the problem of getting stranded supporters to and from the polls. This would give a clear and unfair advantage to better-resourced parties with the money to corner the maxi-taxi market and finance extra personnel while disadvantaging small parties and independent candidates with much less resources. If the EBC is to avoid having its decisions challenged in court in the event the local government election is disrupted by weather conditions, it must move expeditiously to establish a framework for decision-making before the election and not while it is underway.
In the context where the two largest political parties have voter strongholds in areas known to be flood-prone, the EBC should not want to expose itself to allegations that its action or lack thereof worked to the advantage of one side of the other.
The Commission will not go wrong if it adopts the mantra of hoping for the best while preparing for the worst. Either way, its bases would be covered.
All political parties should see the value of co-operating with the EBC to ensure that every qualified voter who wishes to vote actually gets to cast their ballot and not merely seek the interest of their own supporters.