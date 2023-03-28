Educating Venezuelan children

In just under three months’ time it will be four years since the Government of Trinidad and Tobago took the correct decision and allowed a registration of Venezuelan nationals to work and live in this country.
The decision came in light of thousands leaving the Bolivarian Republic seeking a better life and, in some cases, to escape repression at the hands of the Nicolas Maduro administration.
Almost forced to act, as communities were being transformed by the Spanish-speaking neighbours, who in some cases were being taken advantage of by unscrupulous nationals, the Government decided to introduce the registration process.
In return for being registered, the Venezuelans were to be protected by the material laws of Trinidad and Tobago which protect citizens, residents of Trinidad and Tobago and foreign nationals permitted to be employed here.
The only free healthcare which will be made available to registered Venezuelans was emergency medical services, primary healthcare and public health.
In addition, there was no guarantee to the right to education, training or any other Government service for registered Venezuelans.
One has to remember that when the registration process took place, it was initially for a period of six months with the possibility of an extension for the ability to work.
It was the right thing to do because we could not have a situation where thousands of people were here illegally, could not be employed, could not have bank accounts and were open to even more abuse than we have seen over the years.
What the Government did not agree to was to allow children of the migrants an opportunity to go to school. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley tried to pass on what should have been the State’s responsibility to the Catholic Church and other religious bodies for the education of migrant children.
At a post-Cabinet news conference in June 2019, just at the time of the registration, he said it would be okay if the Catholic Church allowed pupils into their school.
Rowley said, “If the Catholic Church, in its pastoral work, gets involved with trying to educate the (Venezuelan) children who are not going to school, that is acceptable in T&T.”
He added, “If the school decides to take in certain people in their pastoral work, I don’t know that the Government can say to the Catholic school, ‘Don’t let so and so come through your gate’.”
This was nothing but a failure of leadership on the part of Dr Rowley and a lack of empathy from the Government.
Of course there is a cost to education, of course there would have been a language barrier, of course the Government could not have known how long the crisis in Venezuela would last—but what it should have known is that it had a moral responsibility to protect these children, and part of protecting them must mean allowing them to go to school.
What we have now is a number of children here who are being made into an underclass and who will have little chance of success.
Can you imagine if someone came to T&T at the age of five, just at the time to enter primary school, was never allowed to go to school, is now nine and in a few years will be a teenager? Can you imagine what that means for the person who, if they came here at five, who did not come on their own volition but was brought here as a child, with little real memory of living in Venezuela and are relegated to second-class citizens, never truly integrated and accepted into a society? What do we expect? Are we preparing ripe breeding ground for those who will surely try to recruit them into crime and gang warfare?
So there is a cost to educate them, but what is the cost to the society of an underclass of an uneducated cohort of children whose options will be particularly limited and who we may one day find have little option but to lash out at the same society that gave their families refuge?
Have we also considered how we are missing the opportunity to develop these young charges, some of whom could turn out to be the kind of citizens we need to help move the country and region forward?
I know for many this is an uncomfortable discussion because we would prefer to simply ignore the situation because we feel the country has enough economic challenges, but sometimes it is important for us to do what is right as a society and as a country—and we are not doing right by the children of the Venezuelans migrants.
Consideration must also be given to survey of the kinds of skills and qualifications the migrants possess. We hear stories of some being qualified and forced to do jobs in areas that they were not trained for.
Perhaps this is nothing but the usual talk we hear in Trinidad and Tobago but a systematic survey and a look by the competent authorities as to whether any of these qualifications are transferable must also be considered.
We have to get people out of the shadows and that is why the government’s decision to broaden the categories of Caricom citizens who can work and live here is a welcomed move, but again it has to be supported by services and the country must see it as an opportunity to deal with our declining native population while at the same time, if migration is handled properly, we just might be able to build some of the skills needed in the country.
We cannot truly celebrate Easter and Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day and not feel we are falling short as a country.
—Author Curtis Williams is managing editor of the ‘Express’.