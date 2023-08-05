In Trinidad and Tobago today, anyone can be murdered anywhere, anytime. Over 4,000 citizens have been slaughtered in eight years. Murderous home invasions have escalated. For example, in 2018, the throats of a husband and wife were slit in their home; and after a horrendous experience with intruders last year, Simone de la Bastide, wife of the former chief justice, said, “Everyone is now a target.”
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has promised citizens “stand your ground” legislation, “so when the criminals invade your home, draw your licensed firearm and light them up!” The Council for Responsible Political Behaviour has termed it “inappropriate and insensitive” and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has condemned it as “reckless and irresponsible”.
But Persad-Bissessar has stood her ground, supported by political allies Jack Warner and Gary Griffith. Warner says “desperate times call for desperate measures” and former police commissioner Griffith says “if several people break into your home, your job would be to neutralise every person who attacks you”. Prof Ramesh Deosaran calls for a “judicious balance”.
This is our condition, folks, after almost $60 billion has been spent on national security in eight blood-soaked years, leaving everybody insecure. The Government has done virtually nothing! “The country is begging for leadership on crime,” said an Express editorial earlier this year.
That leadership was missing from the start. In 2015, amidst the swearing-in of Rowley’s administration, I wrote: “guns blazed, bodies fell, and blood flowed in Icacos, San Fernando, Chaguanas, Laventille, Arima and Tobago. Thirty people killed in twenty-one days!” A prologue to the coming carnage.
But Rowley was unmoved. In January 2016, newspaper headlines reported “Bodies on the road” and “Merciless” as “gun-toting criminals” killed five persons in 24 hours and 14 in seven days, as though celebrating arrival of the new government. That Saturday one front page proclaimed “Week of Death!” along with Rowley having “great fun” with a DJ at a cricket match, after frolicking for a week at nuptials in Miami. Detached, unconcerned.
A prime minister abdicating. That very year, he pointed fingers at the Police Service for the horrifying murder rate, saying it is their responsibility, implying his Government has little to do with it. Today, seven years later, Gary Griffith, leading his party in the local government election, is moved to stop by the Moka golf course and tell Rowley he is a “failure”, golfing four times a week when the country is in distress.
Griffith told the Express “the country is virtually lawless, people are being killed three and four a day, we are at the threshold of anarchy where people feel the criminals have taken over” and instead of the Prime Minister “putting in all his time and effort, you on a golf course four times a week. It shows he does not care”.
But earlier this year, with local elections coming, Rowley claimed to have “reflected deeply” on crime and plans a national consultation to get “a document of things to do”. Heavens! Thirty-six years in Parliament and you don’t know what to do?! What uselessness is this?!
Along the way, pretending to act, Rowley set up various committees: permanent secretaries crime committee, Road Map Committee, Community Recovery Committee. But we have heard nothing from any of these. Leadership of nothingness.
While the bloodshed continued. In 2017, I recorded: “every day, our front pages are drenched with blood from street slaughters and home invasions. A pregnant woman, quite filled with child, was shot dead on her porch as though someone is threatening the continuity of the civilisation”.
In December that year, headlines screamed “RAMPAGE, 16 people killed in 96 hours, 25 double murders”, one thousand and fifty-one persons murdered in two years under this administration!
Unrelenting siege! And still nothing done.
In 2018, an Express front page declared “Mayhem”, a family of three completely wiped out, a 14-year-old schoolboy killed and a birthday party invaded, guests robbed and brutalised and a taxi-driver shot 20 times. That same year, armed with a blowtorch, intruders broke into a home and robbed a family of thousands in cash and valuables—“a different level of crime”, said one victim.
Today, we have the sixth highest crime rate in the world. Last year, whilst 433 persons were murdered in New York City, with a population of 19 million, we had 625 murders in this population of 1.3 million. Yet we have a Police Service of 6,500 personnel; and an army of 3,000 soldiers in four battalions. Where is the leadership? What is the strategy?
With local elections coming, there was talk of Rowley planning joint army/police operations in some communities. But as usual, only talk. I have long called for full involvement of the Defence Force against crime.
Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness has been effectively doing it. His police commissioner recently reported a 22 per cent decline in one year in major crimes, including murder, rape and home invasions.
But in Trinidad and Tobago, last week opened familiarly. Monday’s Express front page announced “Woman kills home invader” and “Double murder rocks Carenage”, as the blood-soaked years continue.
—Ralph Maraj