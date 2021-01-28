MUCH has already been, and no doubt will be written, on the electoral defeat of Donald Trump and the transition to power of United States president Joe Biden. However, as banal as it may seem, the main issue which requires amplification for Caribbean observers, following Biden’s policy activity-filled first week in office, is that elections matter.
After one week, the world has witnessed an immediate return to professionalism, common sense, decency and policy clarity as “normal” state practice. Biden’s efforts at defining his new mission, setting a new tone, galvanising his staff, party and country around his vision and example, have been a living demonstration of the folly of Trumpism.
The deliberately crafted inauguration theme of national unity, the immediate unfurling of a federal masking policy, the reformulation of vaccination policies, the return to the World Health Organisation and the Paris Climate accord, and the daily and respectful press conferences led by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, provide clear indications that the leader’s tone determines the country’s tenor. The lesson for the Caribbean is that elections are civilisation-altering events which need to be taken more seriously.
In 2016, American voters decided to give Donald Trump a “chance” despite all the evidence which pointed to the fact that there was nothing in his previous life which prepared him for public office. Trump knew it and the voters knew it. Indeed, Trump campaigned on his “Washington outsider” status, and turned his ignorance and unpreparedness for public life into a virtue, and in a fit of mass delusion, the ruse worked. Of course, it ended in a near catastrophic crisis for American democracy, as if no one saw it coming.
We have witnessed recent and similar instances when Caribbean voters have forgotten that elections do indeed have consequences. Our voting choices are often determined by blind party loyalty and our political arguments shaped by silly and false rationalisations which no one takes seriously.
In recent times, some opportunistic money-changers have set themselves up as “advisors” hopping from country to country selling political personalities, who they know, are clones of Trump, and have no business being in public life. Below these middle-class political prostitutes are those who sell their votes on the open market, Just like in the United States however, elections do have consequences. In some of the countries where businessmen have coveted public office, hoping to use state power to advance capitalist interests, these businessmen politicians have now inherited and forced to manage the Covid-19 public health crisis for which they have neither the heart, stomach and head, nor the social consciousness.
Hopefully, as the lessons of the Trump failure sink in, and as the crises of “square pegs in round holes” continue to impact on the Caribbean, our voters will go to the ballot box, fully cognisant that elections can change the entire trajectory of a civilisation.
• Tennyson Joseph is a political scientist at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, specialising in regional affairs.
—Barbados Nation