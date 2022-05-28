Senator Anthony Vieira is a brave and committed man! Brave, because he takes on very challenging constitutional issues such as the service commissions and now accession to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the face of, at best, inertia; at worst, obdurate opposition.
Committed, because he clearly has strong beliefs about our society and polity, and uses his position as an independent senator to pursue his beliefs with integrity and not a little passion. He takes responsibility! As a member of our post-Independence elite, those qualities are rare, indeed.
Vieira would have known that to rehash and rehearse the debate on accession to the appellate jurisdiction of the CCJ by this country would be an exercise in futility. It is true that the new Attorney General, Reginald Armour, is known to be a strong supporter of accession and he was unequivocal in his contribution on Vieira’s motion. Indeed as president of the Law Association, Armour led a debate in 2016 within the legal profession on accession, bringing jurists from India and the International Criminal Court to support the case. Public support for accession during that debate was voiced by Douglas Mendes, SC, and Sophia Chote, SC—a former and current president of the Law Association. That initiative died! (Armour also quarter-backed the Law Association’s recommendations on the award of silk which, hopefully, he will now implement as AG.)
But our post-Independence elite are deeply ambivalent! A society’s elite are those in leadership positions who take responsibility for the place, who understand, embrace and espouse the society’s fundamental values and defend those values against all comers, including those members of the elite who themselves transgress. They hold anyone and everyone to account. They visit exemplary punishment on those transgressors who have been entrusted with public office.
However, some of our elite may be “post-independence” but they are not “post-colonial”. They remain drawn to the institutions and values espoused by the former colonial masters, even where the institutions don’t work and where the values are demonstrably inconsistent, or the former colonial masters have themselves long since moved on (as, for example, with the mandatory death penalty). They cling to naive notions of “democracy” vs “tyranny”.
In the face of inertia and inaction, exemplified in the recriminations over the abuse of our children, in the face of manifest absurdity, in the face of the humiliation of being among the few independent countries left who resort to the Privy Council, they argue that 60 years after Independence (not six, not 16, but 60 years!) we suffer from some affliction called “political immaturity” which prevents us from taking action or from claiming our sovereignty. It is not the society or the polity that is “immature”—rather, it is those members of our elite who are afraid of the consequences of taking responsibility for the place.
Trinidad and Tobago is by no means “politically immature”, and neither is Jamaica! We have been through the Black Power revolution, an attempted coup, witnessed many changes of government, had an 18:18 election tie, and our democracy has survived. Our institutions—the presidency, the Judiciary, the Parliament, the Central Bank, the media—have been battered, not least by termitic assaults from within, and have survived.
I have written recently on the trials and tribulations of judicial conduct in the Caribbean. We have to reform our institutions. But perhaps our biggest failing has been our inability to hold elite transgressors to account. We have been staggered and bruised, but we are standing because, fortunately, there are still members of our elite, trade unionists and business leaders among them, who display courage, consistency and integrity in the face of assaults.
On the CCJ, the argument that we should not accede because “politicians” appoint the judges is manifestly absurd. First, the US, the UK, Canada, everywhere, politicians are involved in the appointment of judges. How else are they to be appointed? Will judges just appoint themselves? If not, then either the executive or the legislature or both must get involved in appointments, especially at the leadership level. The best structure is one which interposes an independent commission between the political directorate and the candidate judge. Second, influence over appointment is one element, but arguably it is not the most important element in securing an independent judiciary. Judicial independence is also secured by inability to control or withhold their remuneration and ensuring that their tenure on the bench is sufficiently long.
Third, it is now accepted that the Judiciary too needs to be accountable—not for the decisions made in the courtrooms, but for the efficient expenditure of public funds in delivering justice to citizens. How and to whom are they to account if not to the politicians in the parliaments who have been elected to supervise the expenditure of taxpayers’ monies? The president of the UK Supreme Court reports to Parliament on the state of the justice system. The CCJ, too, should report to the region’s parliaments.
Finally, many people try to influence judges who are doing their work of unbiased adjudication. The executive might be able to park a tank on the lawn with its turret pointed at the Hall of Justice. But others also try to influence judicial decision making, sometimes with awards and honours, or bribes or threats, or indeed sometimes with actual violence. Judges must act with integrity and must be courageous. The CCJ has so far proved to possess not only integrity and courage, but has also displayed wisdom and restraint, exemplified in its approach to and resolution of the Guyana election matter.
I am glad Senator Vieira brought his motion and I am sure that it will fail. Change may require the ultimate humiliation in the eyes of the world where Trinidad and Tobago remains the only independent country left in the Privy Council. Perhaps only then will our “political immaturity” magically disappear because 60 years after Independence, elite ambivalence is as alive and strong as ever!