Elite black runners and costumed hair

White women are classified by their hair. So, you are a blonde, brunette or redhead based on your hair colour, along with related traits, such as eye colour. Some of these traits also define beauty. The standard is a blue eye. These are natural endowments. But there is a whole cosmetics industry that allows white women who are not blondes, the standard, to be able to affect this trait.
Black women do not have these traits, and it is my view that they have other defining, lyrical, traits. I have been worried about elite black runners, notably Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shaunae Miller-Uibo.
These women dye their hair in resplendent gold, blue, green and purple, as part of their athletic costuming. Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria, also an elite athlete, also engages in this sometimes, but that is not the norm for the women athletes of Africa. You do not see this among the Ethiopian and Kenyan women.
I have seen some local women, including on my street in Arima, with bright, dyed hair. So, it must be some sort of fashion.
It is with greatest relief that I must say that my grand-daughter, age nine, has expressed concern about this practice, referring to the athletes.
These women are, of course, free to wear their hair however they wish. They are world travellers, ambassadors, and must have the freedom to express themselves as free Caribbean people.
I am also aware that I am an old has-been, out to pasture, and should not be concerned about these matters. What do I know about the fashion tastes of black women, and why am I meddling in their business?
I must be farse and out of place.
But I am a conscious man, something that stirred in 1970, and I feel that these women must know that their naturalness is fine.
This is not about softening hair, which I understand, and for which there are sensible technologies. This is about costuming that I do not see among elite athletes of different races.
The elite white women or women of other races come onto the track in their naturalness.
I am aware that cosmetics is a global industry because women of all races deploy them as part of their social presentation. For example, there has been demand among white women for an African bottom, and this has been the basis of a thriving cosmetic surgery industry, with JLo being the standard.
I understand why black women must straighten their hair. It is just practical. But this thing about a massive blue, gold or yellow wig bothers me.
In the past, there have been major globally significant black athletes who have not seen it necessary to accessorise so dramatically. Wilma Rudolph and Evelyn Ashford, Olympic gold medallists, did not resort to costume. Iconic Jamaican runners of the past like Marilyn Neufville, Grace Jackson and Merlene Ottey did not resort to this.
In present day, outstanding black athletes such as gold medallists Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela and Malaika Mihambo of Germany do not resort to this. They do decorate their hair, but not in a way that strays so far from their expression of Negritude.
Now I am not writing here as some representative of the Emancipation committee, or as some cultural police. But when I see these top black female athletes go to such a fashion extreme, such as yellow, blue, red and purple hair, I wonder what if there is not something deeply psychological in origin that would cause their outlandish hair presentations?
What is it that could cause these Caribbean women to stray so far from what is the norm Caribbean streets? Is it that the Caribbean black woman feels that she suffers a kind of invisibility in the region, that warrants her when she has the world stage to go to extremes to say “look, here I am, I exist”?
I think that if we look beyond athletics to entertainment, we see the same excessive self-presentation in the persona of Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B, who have transformed themselves well away from the norm on the street. Different from, say, Rihanna.
But then again, I have seen Rihanna in costume, singing “Bitch Better Have My Money”, and she would make my long-deceased mother blush.
Or is it that these women are doing quite the opposite here, wearing outlandish wigs? Is it their way of evincing self-knowledge—that they are at the top of the world? Is this just a kind of playful arrogance?
Caribbean athletes of lesser stature are not to be seen in outlandish costuming, and is that part of the answer.
There is no point in resorting to extreme costuming if you cannot make it past the first heat in an international athletics meeting—if no reporter is going to be coming after a race to interview you, courtesy the BBC, or some other globally significant channel.
It could also be that these Caribbean women, these elite athletes, are acutely aware that they are from these little islands here in our region, and that on a normal day there is nothing of significance that occurs here—nothing near world class. So, once they have the stage, they perform Caribbean-ness, drawing attention not so much to themselves, but to the rest of us.
VS Naipaul had said that nothing of note is created here. And there is a sense in which he is correct. The region is not known for invention, and to the contrary, we might indeed be “Mimic Men” who import everything, including fried chicken, and indeed, commissioners of police. But the region produced him, which is oddly ironic.
Again, the region is known for masquerade, costuming and going onto the stage and into the street, parading and calling attention to oneself. Junkanoo, Canboulay. Freedom. Jamaica, Bahamas, T&T.
This column has been cathartic. I think I understand Shaunae, Elaine, Shelly-Ann, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna better having written it. I think I come closer to understanding why they have the need to be “coskel”.