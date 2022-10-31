Let’s be clear about one thing. For all the noise and triumphalism emanating from Elon Musk and his supporters since he closed his US$44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, it was a shotgun wedding.
The deal was consummated the day before the start of a court case against Musk – brought by Twitter to force him to honour a purchase agreement made last April.
Musk’s offer was 25 per cent above Twitter’s valuation based on its share price at the time, and that price has since fluctuated, mostly downwards. Two weeks before they finally closed the deal, Musk had wriggled out of a pre-trial deposition with twitter’s lawyers (questioning under oath, for us non-lawyers), citing concerns about Covid-19 – concerns he had overridden when he forced Tesla employees back to work at the height of the pandemic.
The court case became necessary in the first place because Musk had tried to renege on the signed purchase agreement, citing seemingly arbitrary figures about the proportion of twitter accounts that was bots – fake ones.
He trashed Twitter’s management in public. He allowed his then nearly 100m army of followers to cyberbully its CEO and its Head of Policy. He said he’d back out of the deal. Twitter called his bluff and sued him to complete. His lawyers tried to push the trial into the new year. The judge said no, October it is.
An about-turn that avoided deposition and full trial, is, to use one of Elon’s favourite comments, interesting. What would make a man want to avoid a trial so much that he’d finance with some difficulty and buy an asset he claimed was badly tarnished, at a price significantly above its market value?
In a typical shotgun wedding, the prospective father-in-law is armed and determined to salvage the honour of the pregnant daughter, and those two factors are usually persuasive enough for the reluctant bridegroom to overcome cold feet.
Musk and Twitter’s management led by CEO Parag Agrawal seemed to loathe each other, but the colour of money is persuasive. Twitter’s board had a fiduciary duty to its shareholders to accept Musk’s offer. And when he said he would walk away from the subsequent agreement, to pursue him through the courts to close. It’s business.
Once Musk’s inevitable termination of Agrawal and his two key lieutenants was carried out, the overall cost of their golden parachute was determined to be US$187 million, with Agrawal getting a reported $40 to $60 million for his golden handshake (termination payoff) alone, before stock-holding pay-offs are calculated. What’s love got to do with it?
Frankly, I’d been looking forward to a trial, to unravel Musk’s business ties and potential conflicts of interest. One amber light is already flashing. Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company and Prince Alwaleed, a member of its royal family, announced a US$1.89 billion stake in the Twitter purchase.
The Saudi rulership jails people for tweets critical of the kingdom. How does Twitter’s new editorial team navigate between the free expression that Musk claims to champion and the censorship instincts of its investors? Are there other, similar investors that we haven’t heard of yet?
Musk’s control of electric car manufacturer Tesla is potentially a problem for Twitter. Some of the governments that aren’t keen on unrestricted expression sit at important junctures of Tesla’s supply and manufacturing chain. If Twitter becomes central in the expression of large-scale popular dissatisfaction with their rule, those governments are going to make their feelings clear to Musk. And they have leverage.
It’s not impossible to walk that line. I once held a senior editorial position in a media company that was part of a wider, much diversified business group. To their credit, they didn’t once lean on me to pursue a particular editorial line in the interest of the business. It’s common for media companies to be part of wider commercial interests. With Twitter, though, that challenge is at scale. Global scale.
Elon himself poses a challenge to their editorial independence. Last weekend, he sub-tweeted a conspiratorial post from a site known to traffic in falsehoods. It claimed that a burglar’s hammer attack on Paul Pelosi (husband of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives) that left him with a fractured skull, was a homosexual tryst gone wrong.
After being widely criticised for the tweet, he removed it, without a word of apology or acknowledgement that the claim contradicted the police’s officially verified facts of the case. But the damage had been done. It was much retweeted by the surging right-wing section of his followership, which now totals 112.5m.
It was deeply irresponsible of Musk, but wasn’t his first time. As we argued in this space on April 18, shortly after the announcement of his interest in buying Twitter, he’s temperamentally unsuited to becoming the platform’s de facto publisher/editor-in-chief.
He trolls and cyberbullies people he disagrees with, and seems to relish the power of his numbers. They make him virtually immune to the ratio – a Twitter experience in which replies significantly outnumber likes and retweets. The only time I’ve seen him get the treatment is when angry Ukrainians punched back at him, for tweeting that Ukraine should give up territory to end the war with Russia.
One of the best books on media studies is about the excesses and political influence of the British press. Power Without Responsibility is by Jean Seaton and James Curran. No one exemplifies that today better than Elon Musk.
