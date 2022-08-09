Emancipation through Islam

Two Sundays ago in Warrenville, Cunupia, hundreds of people gathered at the regional complex in that community for a day that was designed to foster greater unity among Islamic organisations in the country.
It was a move to create inter-ethnic solidarity and greater unity among varying Islamic organisations. A major sub-theme emerging from the near-eight-hour feast of speeches and citations for commendable contributions over decades were the contributions of Afro Muslims to the global struggles for emancipation.
Former Member of Parliament and Speaker of the House of Representations, now Haji Nizam Mohammed, was among the principal organisers. In calling attention to the event, and inviting coverage of it, Mohammed said such an aspiration was something he and other leading Muslims in the country has been nursing for some time. He said there remained too much negativity and mistrust driving this divide among the Muslim community. Delivering closing remarks at the end of the historic gathering, he joined with other speakers who said they felt as though a new day had dawned.
M’tima Solwazi is the general manager of an organisation called the Oral Tradition Roots Foundation. He was Mohammed’s choice as organiser in chief and master of ceremonies for this day of recognition, and of reckoning.
He advertises himself online as “a highly motivated, focused and dedicated individual with the resilience to succeed, be it as an individual or as part of a team”. He says he was “accredited with the ability to care for the less fortunate and underprivileged, in criminogenic communities”. He says he is “willing to accept challenges and tasks as they present themselves”.
Pulling off the event was no easy task, he told the audience in Warrenville on that rainy Sunday. “I have been turned down by the Indos and by the blacks,” he said, hinting at a still-toxic atmosphere on both sides of this ethno-religious divide. “Just for us to put aside all the pettiness we have gathered on the outside,” he said.
An expectant, near-capacity audience at the venue’s conference hall heard about the roots of Islam in communities across the African continent before the advent of Christianity.
One the major speakers was Bilaal Abdullah, of the Islamic Resources Society, and formerly a second-in-command to the late Yasin Abu Bakr, in the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen. He was the leader of the insurrectionist forces who stormed the House of Representatives in session at the Red House during the attempted coup on July 27, 1990.
He told the audience in Warrenville on July 31 that he could trace his lineage back to his great grandparents, who were married. He counter-posed this with his declaration that the majority of children of African descent in T&T are born out of wedlock. “So having parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents who were married gave me an advantage in life,” he said. “These are things which are taken for granted by Indian people in this country,” he said.
Carrying the title of Amir, he said in 1996, his organisation took a decision to “represent Islam” in observances for the Emancipation holiday in the country. “We felt it was looking like the Orisha Emancipation Day. Similarly, he said, Indian Arrival Day was emerging as the Hindu Arrival Day.
To the specific point about slavery and Islam, he said the majority of the slaves brought to the Caribbean were from West Africa, most of them either Mandingo, Fulani, Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo. Between the Mandingo and the Fulani, he said they were predominantly Muslim. He ended those remarks saying he prayed “that Allah will bless this effort and its organisers, and make this initiative grow from strength to strength”.
As a siren call to action, one of the speakers felt there was potential in the movement now being developed for a renewed call on the Government. This to “assist the efforts to repatriate women and children from Trinidad and Tobago, now stuck in refugee camps, in conflict zones in parts of the Middle East”.
With signal responsibility in the Cabinet for matters such as this, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was the feature speaker at this event. He sidestepped that call, in remarks which went for just about 45 minutes. He was standing in for the prime minister. He said he had heard, just nights earlier, how Bilaal had in fact saved the lives of persons, police officers and other public servants who had been caught in the precincts of the Parliament chamber, and at Police Headquarters, during the 1990 insurrection. Such narratives had been featured in a documentary produced by the TTPS, and featured as part of an evening of remembrance.
Mr Hinds announced with seeming pride and positive anticipation that the prime minister had recently asked Bilaal “to put together some thoughts on addressing a certain matter”. He said Islam had a significant role to play in resolving some of our current challenges.
In unity there is strength, is one of the time-worn assurances with which we have been bequeathed. The movement for ethnic solidarity in the local Islamic community is now launched. To what extent it gathers steam, Haji Nizam and others appear happy to have moved past the heavy lifting.
—Author Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist.