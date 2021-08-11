Embracing Naipaul

This week commemorates the three-year anniversary of VS Naipaul’s passing.
Naipaul’s literary brilliance is such that although the Nobel Prize laureate has left us, his work continues to speak to almost every aspect of our identity and our place in the world. Among the plethora of concerns that Naipaul forced us to come to terms with, I wanted to share the ones I believe remain pertinent to us today.
I must admit, even as a student of literature, my initial introduction to Naipaul was far from a pleasant experience. I could not understand how someone who wrote, for the most part, about his home country and the region could view it with such contempt—and that’s putting it nicely.
Naipaul’s colonial education made such an impression on him that his writing could not help but encapsulate the enigma of growing up in Trinidad—a place he called “unimportant, uncreative, cynical [where] the only professions were those of law and medicine, because there was no need for any other” (The Mystic Masseur). I still don’t agree with everything Naipaul has ever said of Trinidad, but as I grew older, as my awareness of the world grew, I realised that my initial reactions to Naipaul were appropriate for the younger version of myself.
Staying with the number three, I wanted to spotlight three works in particular which speak to our social, national and ideological—again, three—frailties.
In Mystic Masseur, we were introduced to “quackery”. The comedic novel tells of Ganesh, the protagonist, who is a “quack” masseur. As the narrator says, “in those days, people went by preference to the unqualified masseur or the quack dentist”. Enter Ganesh who, at a lower cost, provides “mystical” healing services. In this age of Covid, I could not help but think about our own “Covid quacks” who tout alternative medicine—and I use the word “medicine” extremely generously—as a solution to curing Covid. Added to this is the “quack advice” from our modern-day charlatans who, similar to the narrator’s mother, believed “Trinidad doctors like cutting off black people foot”. Among the many bits of misinformation being spread about Covid is the fervent belief that vaccines are a ploy to “kill black people”. So, while we laugh at Ganesh’s ridiculous “mystic” abilities, the novel itself is not far removed from our very real experience of being surrounded by “quackery”.
The Mimic Men highlighted the tragedy of independence and nationalism. It’s protagonist, Ranjit Kripalsingh, gains political success on the fictional island of Isabella due to his Hindu background. Because politics on the island is shaped by racial disparity, nationalism remains a distant dream. Tied to the tragedy of a post-colonial island struggling to assert its independence is the tragedy of an identity crisis. Like Ganesh, who trades his dhoti and kurta for trouser and shirt, Ranjit changes his name to Ralph. This other form of mimicry highlights the uncomfortableness with ourselves and our identity with which Naipaul forced us to come to terms.
In addition to his fiction, Naipaul’s career as a travel writer allowed him to reflect on how collective identities are shaped throughout the world. In The Middle Passage, he attempted to describe our own Caribbean identity as one of an existential void. Reproducing the words of historian James Anthony Froude, an unapologetic racist, Naipaul referenced Froude’s sentiment that in the Caribbean “there were no people there in the true sense of the word”. Although Naipaul has been criticised for reflecting the colonialist attitudes toward his own people, it is a reflection of the ideological transformation necessary to, like the narrator of Mystic Masseur, unveil the operation of “quackery” and, like Mimic Men, to expose the vulnerability of our national identity.
While I did say I would look at three novels to stay with the occurrence of three years since Naipaul passed away, a column about Naipaul’s works would be incomplete without an honourable mention of his magnum opus, A House for Mr Biswas. Perhaps more than any of Naipaul’s work, A House for Mr Biswas describes a deep, personal introspection of anxiety and frustration of finding one’s place in the world.
Whether it was the comedy of The Mystic Masseur, the tragedy of The Mimic Men or the history of The Middle Passage—the Shakespearean triad, again the number three—Naipaul reflected our insecurity with being and belonging to the Caribbean.
The devil is in the details, and Naipaul captured our identity with such accuracy and detail that it forced us to face our inner demons. These demons made us, and continue to make us, uncomfortable with ourselves. Still, it is precisely because of his literary skill that we should embrace Naipaul—all things considered.
—The author is a PhD student and teaching associate, University of Massachusetts, Amherst