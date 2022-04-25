For many men, the first sign of male pattern baldness is an unusually big clump of hair left on the comb. We all yield some hair with each comb through, but never that much. Then they’d notice the thinning patch where the back of the head meets the top of the head.
If they hold up a small mirror while facing away from the bathroom mirror, they’ll notice over time that their patches are growing larger. Then the great backward migration would begin. We’ll come back to this expansion of the follicle desert a little later.
The Slap, starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and Chris Rock, brought the issue of hair loss into focus. I’m not going to spend much time on the Oscars night incident. All I’ll say is that Will’s actions were unjustified, Chris Rock had the licence to comedic roast Jada, that Jada – a strong, independent woman who’s also a friend of Chris’ – did not need a knight riding to her rescue, and that Will committed assault with privilege.
In King Richard, the movie for which he won Best Actor, he portrayed Richard Williams, the father who moulded Venus and Serena into world tennis champions from unpromising surroundings. If a plumber named William Smith had biffed a man like that on the streets of Compton, Los Angeles, where the Williamses were from, he’d be in jail.
Because of The Slap, we heard a lot about the medical condition, alopecia. Johns Hopkins University’s medical website tells us that the condition covers various forms of hair loss. From androgenic alopecia – male pattern baldness – to alopecia totalis, in which someone loses all body hair. The second is autoimmune, a reaction from the body’s immune system. Everything goes, including eyebrows. In primary school, some used to taunt a boy with alopecia, calling him Marvin Hagler. Poor guy wore a ski hat, even in the blazing sun.
Despite the biblical example of Samson and Delilah, hair is the superpower for women more than it is for men. Among lions, the males have manes. The only female lions that grow them are hormonally dysfunctional. In many human cultures, it’s different. In the United States, women spend an estimated $3,700 a year on personal grooming, 25 per cent more than men.
That contains bigger disparities, hair care being one. That industry discriminates on cost. Everything from haircuts to conditioners cost more for women. At the black barber shop at which I used to have my hair cut in north London, we’d pay £10 for a trim and shape. A floor above us in the salon, the women paid four times as much for essentially the same thing.
For many black women, weaves, wigs and other hair pieces became an essential part of grooming. Some would hot press their unruly curls into submission. Hair care is expensive, time-consuming, and requires a keen eye on the weather. Then two things happened.
The first is that black women started embracing their nappy, the natural curliness and coarseness of their hair. I’m sure it’d been happening for a while, but I started noticing in Lagos, Nigeria in 2014, many women going natural. That could express itself in a simple trim, or a rich range of styles and variations. This was a big deal, because hair extensions are very popular among women there and in other parts of Africa. They spend uncountable millions on them.
The other thing is that women suffering from hair loss stopped wearing wigs to hide it. Pinkett Smith didn’t cover her head. Ayanna Pressley, a US member of congress, ditched her wig and started showing hers in public.
“I’ve only been bald in the privacy of my home and in the company of close friends,” Rep Pressley told The Root, a black online magazine. “I want to be freed from… the shame that secret carries with it”.
Let’s go back to the men. A widow’s peak is a V-shaped hairline contour in the middle of the forehead. For men going bald, the hairline on either side of the peak starts to recede. In time, the migrating patches arrive at the big one in the top/back of the head. Eventually the enlarged patch that’s a combination of the three, leaves the tuft that remains of the widow’s peak stranded on an island.
Sometimes the island remains. In other cases, the rising tide claims it. That’s the look of Prof Cuthbert Calculus from The Adventures of Tintin. Brave souls don’t mind showing their Prof Calculus… they let it grow. Braver guys who haven’t lost the island, keep that, plus the wispy strands in between. Some dye even the wispy strands. The bravest guys are balding rastas, who let the locks grow and flow from wherever they may. They became that which they decried… baldheads, at least in part.
Men more conscious of their appearance go for the number one razor. Some shaven-headed men do that thing where a bushy beard starts near the top of the ears. No need, fellas. Stop overcompensating for what you lost on Kilimanjaro.
It’s been a long time since nature won. More than 30 years ago, Jamaican artiste Junie Ranks (toasting over the Things and Time Riddim, dancehall reggae’s best beat of all time), boasted about her hairy legs, declaring, “you look pon me foot and it well hairy”. Good on her. The funds that she saved on aggressive depilation could be put to use elsewhere.
The author, a media
consultant at oringordon.com,
has a mostly full head of hair