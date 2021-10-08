Embracing the reality of the agriculture sector

Among the items briefly highlighted was reference to T&T’s agriculture system, which was proposed in the Roadmap document as being technologically advanced.
However, that is the rhetoric of policy documents in this country. That sort of language is more vision. What we need are projects and programmes to be implemented that would bring us to that stage.
At this time, some farmers are unable to build rest areas or establish toilet facilities on farms. Some of them pump water from open drains and ravines. This is the state of the sector in 2021. We can’t pretend or start from a particular position without embracing the reality of this sector.
I have contended that the food production sector continues to be misunderstood and suffers from a history of underinvestment and failed policy. I also suggested that in order to systematically reduce our reliance on foreign food products, provide meaningful employment, health and nutrition, and bolster our own productive capacity and industry, there must be a fundamental shift in the sector’s priority, raising it on the national development agenda which is to be supported by an overarching national policy framework for sustainable agriculture and rural development.
Last year, I pointed out that in the absence of such a policy framework, the population is unable to gauge the strength of Government’s intention and whether the goal is food and nutrition security for all, appeasing farmers, wooing a new farming demographic, increasing agricultural crop and livestock production, strengthening the links in the food value chain, providing a fiscal basis for the beneficiaries of the announced public-private partnerships in Moruga and Aripo, the new hatchery and the processing and packing facilities currently supervised by Namdevco in Tabaquite, Couva and Piarco, or a combination of all.
It was therefore in good stead that the minister spoke to the progress of public-private partnerships, private investment, and suggested timelines for their operationalisation. While these represent significant investment on behalf of taxpayers of this country, it is also important to understand the public benefit, especially how these create quality employment opportunities for university graduates in varying related fields of study, for example, and the possible impact on the affordability and availability of food and agriculture products.
A major national discourse concerning food prices is happening at all levels of society, especially in securing food and nutrition for the most vulnerable among us. This was not acknowledged in the budget presentation; only as usual to lay blame to the pandemic effects. Local news headlines and across Caricom this week pointed to soaring food prices in Trinidad and Tobago. The VAT exemption on a few supermarket items and the addition of VAT to several more do not address the rising cost of production and market prices of primary agricultural commodities which every citizen or household consumes each day.
There was no proposal to rejuvenate or manage the situation through strategic use of the Prices Council or better resource and utilise the Consumer Affairs Division in ensuring balance in society, reporting or any punishment for unnecessary profiteering and price gouging. This is in the face of the latest Monetary Policy Announcement by the Central Bank that, “On the domestic front, supply-side factors—notably a surge in international commodity prices such as sugar, wheat and vegetable oils; higher shipping costs; transportation delays; and adverse weather conditions—have led to a discernible increase in food prices. The latest information from the Central Statistical Office shows that food inflation (year-on-year) rose from 3.2 per cent in January to 4.9 per cent in July 2021. The largest increases were recorded for vegetables, fruits, milk, cheese and eggs.”
This data and validity of such a report is being disputed by farmers who produce table eggs for domestic consumption and contend that no such price increases took place. A simple locally produced egg remains one of the most affordable meals in this country and suggests yet another reason why we must be very wary of scapegoating our productive sector in the face of import prices and dependency which has been inappropriately dealt with through effective development policy for decades.
Organising and coordinating the actions of fragmented stakeholders will also compound these issues as the repercussions of this pandemic prolong. Let us not forget the pre-existing myriad of challenges confronting agriculture and fisheries.
If the administrators and experts in the sector are unable to identify and develop impactful and strategic programmes and projects which collectively advance the national interest in food sufficiency while securing the livelihoods of farming and fishing communities, then the national budgetary trend in terms of agriculture will be the same.
In January 2020 I pointed out that “the possibility of a long quarantine should be of major concern for trade partners, not only for direct business with China but with those countries, ports and freight which are connected via the global trade ecosystem. The developing world also relies heavily on Chinese technology and human capacity building in its efforts relating to food production and processing. In these circumstances, traditional food exporting countries (our import markets) may revisit their export strategies and internal policies towards building reserves and distribution confidence in order to maintain the food and nutrition security of their populations”.
It puts Trinidad and Tobago, and other Caricom members—more than 18 million people—in an awkward and exposed position in those dynamics.
My fear is compounded by reports of diminished import cover. Reduced foreign revenue and reserves in the face of maintaining our import dependence and debt servicing alone is a challenge. The potential for increased food prices globally is gaining momentum with restrictions, production and product sourcing, transportation and evolving food safety issues. While higher prices may ease elastic demand, we depend on many imported, basic staple food products, especially rice, fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meats, including seafood.
There should also be a focus on responsible and timely data collection and reporting that informs investment, trade and production decisions irrespective of geographical location and technology constraints. His mention of reliable statistics collection generally, hopefully including coverage of food and agricultural statistics, should include focus on building capacity to inform decision-making in this area.
In 2019 while justifying an increase to the minimum wage, the minister said 194,000 people would benefit. This many is frightening and somewhat exposes the vulnerability of our people, given the economic outlook.
While the Government’s delivery of 185,000 market bags as part of its social strategy in the last year is commendable, it highlights that even with all of its best intentions, we need a sustainable strategy since I suspect these people have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic lockdowns of several sectors, in addition to those who required social safety support even before the pandemic.
We have to revisit the aim and scope of our national education, training and development programmes and strategies vis-à-vis the social issues that glare in national headlines, health and nutrition, and sustainable livelihoods. Usually receiving the largest allocations and not growing our people out of poverty and a myriad of inherent issues is untenable, especially now with the forced migration to online learning.
Even while trying to craft rules of the game in his opening remarks, in berating the population for their low confidence in the pro-vaccine propaganda, the minister did not acknowledge that many businesses allowed to reopen in “safe zones” are discovering that they have lost over one million potential customers locally. More astonishing is that local experts are not addressing several international reports of vaccinated people becoming similarly infected through social activities and the need for booster shots and their frequency. If that determines efficacy and effectiveness is not my expertise, but how we observe the wider world and copy their footsteps for supposed economic recovery is quite telling.
Sadly, the Roadmap Report mentions the word “rural” twice, unrelated to the Prime Minister’s vision for this country and the ministry which now holds its responsibility. The strategic or comprehensive development strategy for these areas is still unannounced since the coining of that ministry in 2015. The repeated promise of Wi-Fi is welcomed, but more pressing would be asset-based development and employment opportunities, road and drainage infrastructure, reliable potable water, electrification, healthcare and education.
Since the Minister of Finance was keen to note that the proposals on agriculture are from broad-based consultations with experts, private sector, academia and others, I believe what we should be getting from the Prime Minister in his presentation, given the importance now touted on agriculture, at this point, is the accountability mechanisms in agriculture and other portfolios.
The population has to appreciate how his experts and appointees across ministries, affiliated State agencies, and other technical and coordinating bodies are responding in the face of this pandemic and any other possible disaster to ensure food and nutrition security for our people while addressing the perennial issues of the sector—including flooding, praedial larceny, food loss, food prices, random quality testing, market development, field sanitation, among others.
He should first be presenting proposals of national interest going forward since they are now maintained more painfully at taxpayers’ expense, rather than co-opting other bureaucratic committees and processes to respond to issues that require vision and leadership. The approach of the Economic Development Advisory Board and other ad hoc committees failed, resulting in resignations and disbanding.
It is in that discourse we should be told if we are going to depend on local farmers and agriculture during and after the pandemic, with all that is happening to cause turmoil in global food systems.
Without it, many people in this country would not appreciate how serious food security planning becomes for a Small Island Developing State with very constricted revenue streams in the short term.
The issue is that these policy decisions ought to include the identification of strategic programmes and projects aligned to measurable outcomes and its financial, human and technical resources.
We must be mindful of the history of neglect of the agriculture and fisheries sector overall, and appreciate that there is also a lot of work to be done in terms of consultation, collaboration and coordination within the sector and the population since the ministry cannot deliver the changes needed single-handedly.
As always, I await the Minister of Agriculture’s presentation and plans for the upcoming fiscal year; however, parliamentary debates in this country are less often associated with quality and accountability to taxpayers.
I therefore call on him to focus on finally defining a clear path ahead after leading the sector for almost six years, detailing the uptake, issues and gains made by the $500 million stimulus fund held by the Ministry of Finance and the further allocation of $300 million in this fiscal year, and the taxpayer benefits from the varying public-private partnerships undertaken.
—Author Omardath Maharaj is an agricultural economist