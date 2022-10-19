Embracing the youth

Most incidents of violation of law and order, which defile our neighbourhoods, are alleged to be committed by a stubbornly persevering breed of our young citizens. In spite of successive optimistic crime plans, solutions continue to evade the authorities. The question remains unanswered: why?
More than ever before, young people are exposed to a world in which their normal expectations have been surreptitiously masterminded to soar to incredible heights of fantasy and fiction. Paradoxically, many are confronted with abysmal depths of hopelessness and despair as they gaze upon the realism of the less-than-encouraging pathways available to them as they scan the options for success in their struggle through life.
Some are incapable of, do not have the wherewithal to or have resigned from confronting this dilemma in keeping with the norms of civil society. Many, especially of African heritage, hold the view that society is galloping away, leaving them haplessly and uncaringly behind, forced to settle for a future that lures them to compete, in desperation, for jobs in URP, CEPEP or a choice of fast-food outlets: short-term employment which, well intentioned as it may be, offers them nothing more than what may philosophically be deemed mere handouts. Others see their future wrapped up in a fighting chance of excellence in sports or the arts, both of which are perforated with underlying doubts and uncertainties.
To add to the quandary, young people are rarely given adequate opportunity to voice their views, exchange ideas or express themselves within an open-minded and institutionalised framework. Solutions are handed down from above.
Overrun with defying odds, young people are enticed to fall prey to tragically unconventional means of attracting attention, gaining appreciation of their plight and recognition of their full potential. Unfortunately, the means they are induced to adopt do not justify the end. In such a volatile environment, they are coerced to acquiesce to unlawful mechanisms ostensibly by influential leaders in and outside of their communities whose focus, mission, agenda and lifestyles are in fierce conflict with the moral tenets of civilised society.
That cohort of our young citizens who feel coldly alienated in their own homeland is cause for profound concern. Alienation breeds Resistance, and Resistance takes the form of anti- social behaviour, violence, crime and lawlessness: open warfare against disconnected policies and systems which have failed to accord them the courtesies and considerations which are justly theirs. They feel excruciatingly excluded.
Throughout the world, young people have been counting on their leaders to perform for them. They are disillusioned when this does not materialise. The tragedy is that, in such an environment of alienation and despair they run the risk of being treacherously manipulated and exploited.
Regrettably, there are grave doubts regarding the extent to which our nation’s leaders appreciate the unique peculiarities of the drastically gaped socio-economic, cultural and political differentials standing defiantly between our generations, namely Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980, Generation Y, born between 1981 and 1996 (the Millennials) and Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012. They are all in search of the satisfaction of that second iteration of renaissance: generational appetites zealously pleading for relative degrees of fulfilment.
Unless these stomachs are appropriately gratified, Trinidad and Tobago will continue to face daunting social and economic growling. The way has to be found to appeal to the dramatically different thought processes, aspirations and lifestyles of today’s young generations.
What seems to be lacking is wisdom and understanding. (Book of Proverbs): young people must feel confident they can rely on the wisdom of the Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964. On the other hand, the Baby Boomers need to appreciate the relevant peculiarities, vicissitudes and mindsets of the younger generations X, Y and Z, and establish connectedness that will enable and ensure understanding of their quest for progress and success in what has become an instant world, sandwiched, as they are, between what Nationhood means to our Baby Boomers and creating the nation young people want us to be.
Posterity has produced a new kind of human being: young people who respond to a new kind of interaction and interface. They ARE the future: without them there can be no PATHWAY to Nationhood. They must be recognised, appreciated, harnessed, inspired and mobilised. They must be INCLUDED AND INVOLVED: made to share their views and ideas, to join in establishing the Cornerstones of Nation Building and Nationhood, shoulder to shoulder with their forebearers on the journey toward creating that productive and law-abiding human being we want all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to become.
How do we stem the tide? How do we transition to our own Renaissance? Let’s discuss this next Thursday.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).