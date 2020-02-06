As a certified chef and current entertainment and TV cooking personality, I am always faced with the grand inquisition about how legitimate are my motivations, expressions, feelings and realness of my personality and how they play into my job.
It’s easy for one to fake likeness for something for the sake of entertainment and public showcase when it comes to food and also opinion. I have never felt the urge to try to be pretentious when it came to pandering to a brand publicly or more so even people. I pride myself on being the most passionate and emotional human being that you would ever meet.
I refer to my visit to the Enterprise Government Primary School on February 5, where I was invited by Hodder Education, United Kingdom on behalf of the Ministry of Education to participate in World Read Aloud Day.
I make it a habit on my own to visit schools monthly and enlighten pupils about career guidance, life and the importance of education. Hence this yearly reading session from Hodder Education has always been an exercise I am proud to undertake. This year as I read to the pupils of Enterprise, I couldn’t help but become emotional as these young Standard 2 children ranging from ages six to seven looked at me with brimming innocence, happiness and simple appreciation as I smiled and engaged them in conversation.
I am aware that negative stigmas are attached to this school based upon its “hotspot” geographic location and its residents. However, as I read two imaginative and mind stimulating stories and asked questions of these young, gentle innocent naïve minds, I couldn’t help but think that these are the human beings that are going to take the reins and run our country in the next 20 years.
I was reminded of my time in school as a toddler and as they referred to me as Mr Chef Jason, I couldn’t help becoming emotional to know that the level of respect and calm they possessed was simply genuine and unspoilt.
I spoke to them in detail about our watch words—Discipline, Tolerance and Production and they all brilliantly explained the meaning of the key words. I asked that they be guided by how important these words are as they mature into adults and implored them to respect their elders, teachers, citizens in authority and to be patient with our fellow men.
For them, punishment is mostly to stand in a corner or get licks. I taught them that discipline is needed more so for adults when they are not educated and trained properly from a young age to do the right thing. One pupil mentioned he wants to be a policeman so he can help the country be better and prevent violence in his area. I was shocked to hear him say this as he too was aware of the senseless killings and gang warfare he experiences and hears about his community.
Suddenly it became pellucid to me, that many of us work daily as accountants, business executives, energy and oil engineers, advertising managers and other white collar positions and are so taken up with our jobs daily and our personal lives. Hence we forget that there are school principals, music teachers, bus drivers and countless social jobs whose purpose is to steer our future leaders onto the correct path and ensure that they are cared for properly so as to help stimulate their little brains for social acceptance into the world.
I therefore make a plea to all of our nation’s hard working men and women who are caught in a routine of work, home, meetings, gym, fancy dinner and fete, that we contribute some of our brilliant minds and efforts to schools and community projects to help correct, steer and guide our young people into proper social maturity.
Let’s inspire them, smile at them, encourage and give them hope to know that one day they would be in your shoes carrying even better principles, ethics and morals than you. I am positive that investing this time would be one way we can help curb a lot of the social issues children face at home and also a tool to even curtail crime and violence.
Each child deserves to be heard, spoken to and inspired to be whatever they aspire to be. I had never heard our national pledge recited in such a flawless manner before as I did at Enterprise Government Primary School.
As they performed this passionately in unison an emotional tear ran down my cheek.
“I solemnly pledge to dedicate my life
To the service of God
And to my country.
I will honour my parents,
My teachers, my leaders and my elders,
And those in authority
I will be clean and honest in all my thoughts,
My words and my deeds.
I will strive, in everything I do
To work together with my fellow men
Of every creed and race
For the greater happiness of all
And the honour and glory
Of my country.”
THE AUTHOR is a television/
entertainment chef & culinary consultant
—www.ChefJasonPeru.com