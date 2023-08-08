‘Empty your clip’ politics?

Like many people, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s invocation to “Empty the whole clip and reload too. Fight fire with fire” baffled me. More baffling than the return of Jack Warner. Judging from the crowd’s response to both Persad-Bissessar’s statements and her reunion with Warner, our political biases continue to blind us to the larger implications of what political leaders propose. The most recent proposal by the Opposition Leader might be the most dangerous one yet: stand-your-ground (SYG) legislation, which has become one of the main campaign messages of the UNC but which carries grave consequences.
The UNC’s proposed version of SYG seems entirely premised on excessive firearm usage. At the risk of repeating what I said in April when I discussed the failed hypothesis of more guns, less crime, I’ll only mention that our solution to crime must not be to put more guns into the hands of citizens, as law-abiding as they may be, but to get guns out of hands.
The history of SYG in the US is related to the common law principle of “castle doctrine”, which grants individuals the right to use reasonable force (emphasis on reasonable), to protect themselves against an intruder in their home. If the Opposition is borrowing language from US gun legislation, then it should be aware of how intertwined such legislation is with aspects of the justice system as well as notions of race and class.
Furthermore, the failures of SYG, as seen in the US, must also be acknowledged. All statistics involving SYG in the US point to increased homicides (no surprises there), but what might seem surprising is that statistics also reveal that SYG is not an effective crime-fighting solution.
SYG makes it too easy to claim self-defence when violence could have been avoided. Earlier this year in the US two people were shot in two separate incidents. One, a black teenager after he mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers, who had been at a friend’s home; and the other a 20-year-old woman who mistakenly drove into the wrong driveway, looking for a friend’s house.
Any version of SYG legislation has to be accompanied by a judicial system that is specifically designed to treat gun-related offences. Without specialised gun courts to move offences through the criminal justice system quickly and efficiently, our already overwhelmed courts will be further stunted.
In Barbados, the establishment of a gun court was noted by former magistrate Keith Simmons as a way to speed up sentencing, address the backlog of cases, and reduce the number of arms and ammunition accused who return to the streets through the bail system.
In 2020, then-police commissioner Gary Griffith called for a gun court. I stand to be corrected if any follow-up by the Government has since been made.
In addition to an overwhelmed justice system, there is the issue of cost. For criminal trials in which a defendant claims self-defence, the burden is placed on prosecutors to try to discredit those claims as time and taxpayers’ money is spent.
At the two-day symposium on crime last April, it was revealed by the Inter-American Development Bank that murders, shootings, woundings and domestic violence cost T&T more than $6 billion in 2022. Medical expenses for a shooting victim averaged $80,000. It was also estimated that T&T spent around $93.9 million on criminal justice costs before and after each murder. Approximately $45.9 million is spent on policing, more than $10 million in the Judiciary, and $9.4 million at the Attorney General’s office.
A similar situation unfolds in the US. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a US non-profit, American taxpayers pay $30.16 million every day in police and criminal justice costs for investigation, prosecution, and incarceration.
It was at a PNM public meeting in St James that Dr Rowley connected gun ownership to race when he stated that the UNC’s SYG legislation would “give people of a certain race guns to shoot people of another race”. Instead of proposing a rational crime-fighting alternative to what Mrs Persad-Bissessar proposed, Dr Rowley went down the path of race-baiting. Both parties seem more concerned about securing votes than they are about finding solutions.
Preoccupations with race aside, we should be attuned to the class divide that will be widened when any version of SYG is proposed. Even if the approval process for Firearm User’s Licences is made smoother, it doesn’t resolve the issue of the cost to own a firearm. Unless the Opposition also plans to subsidise the cost of firearms for low-income households, it is the upper middle and upper classes that will benefit the most. No crime-fighting proposal is a viable one if it does not serve the interests of everyone.
In its current state, the FUL application process is already fraught with corruption. As noted in The Stanley John Report earlier this year, police officers anonymously admitted to receiving bribes to either expedite or approve FULs for persons willing to pay upwards of $20,000. No low-income household can afford this.
The repeated calls for a smoother FUL approval process are a sign of the times. Citizens no longer believe the Government can provide solutions, so they want to take matters into their own hands.
However, as the Opposition and the citizenry should know, it isn’t as straightforward as “empty your clip”.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.