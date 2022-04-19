Enal Gobin and Felix Dean

THE matter last week involving the freeing of Enal Gobin naturally invites refreshed visitation of the one involving Felix Dean.
In the High Court on April 11, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds ordered that Mr Gobin be set free from a charge of manslaughter. He had been on remand for murder since December 2013, but when this matter came up for hearing again sometime last month, he entered a guilty plea on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
On the basis of a deal made between defence attorneys and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the judge said based on what she had heard concerning the facts in the matter, the man had been “sufficiently punished” and that she recognised the circumstances facing the accused at the time.
The facts in the matter, as presented at trial, were that Gobin struck a man with a brick about his head. The man died because of the injuries he suffered. The incident took place because of what the court heard were taunts from the victim, to the effect that Gobin’s wife was being unfaithful to him.
Hearing the matter anew at a virtual hearing last week, the judge said it was a serious offence. She said it was clear the accused had been continuously taunted on the matter, “even while his wife was present”. She said such words could in fact “elicit a temporary loss of self-control for anyone”.
She added to this that in her view he was not someone who exhibited what she called the kind of “typical toxic masculinity” that is abroad in the society. Added to the fact that essentially Gobin appeared to have had an otherwise clean record, the judge felt he had paid enough of a price for this deadly indiscretion, and ordered as she did.
For good measure, also, she ordered that he report to a probation officer regularly for the next three years. This is among a host of other related obligations. Enal Gobin’s age is given as 56.
Let’s now consider the case of Felix Dean, the man from Palo Seco who was sentenced to death in 1987 for the murder of a woman with whom he had had an illicit affair. He had been giving this lady money to hold in safekeeping for him. One day he attempted to draw down on it. She could not produce what he was asking for. An argument ensued, and there was another man on the scene. Mr Dean managed to get hold of the weapon which was being directed at him. He admits to having “lost it”. He has no recollection of how many blows he may have dealt the woman. She died as a result, and he has been in prison since.
Around this time in 2013, a niece of his, Lydga Mohammed, filed what was the second of a series of clemency pleas on his behalf. She said then he was over 70 years old, was in poor health, suffering with hypertension, glaucoma and diabetes, and had had surgeries for hernia. His children were willing to join her in ensuring that he was well taken care of, and to accommodate him in a hoped-for return to society. “In addition, he would be willing to undergo any automatic monitoring as may be requested under the draft Administration of Justice Act,” this petition said then.
Similar subsequent petitions were made to such authority figures as former presidents, the late Arthur NR Robinson, and Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, to the current DPP, the immediate former attorney general, and former national security minister Edmund Dillon. A Palo Seco contractor, Vijay Sankersingh, signed one addressed to the chairman of the Mercy Committee in September 2001, and in November 2011, a then-local government councillor Morena Martin-Frederick piloted another.
Daniel Khan is an attorney who served as Inspector of Prisons. In June 2020, his was the last known plea for clemency on behalf of Felix Dean. What is of significance here is that in November 2011, Mr Dean’s sister, Rita Mohammed, filed a separate petition on his behalf. This one was addressed to the then-Minister of Justice. The Mercy Committee met months later and determined that Mr Dean did not qualify for a pardon. They advanced no grounds as to why. Such a declaration nevertheless goes against the grain of the submission that he, even then, long embraced the tenets of Christianity.
Coming alongside the judge’s decision in the case of Enal Gobin in April 2022, this makes it 32 years since Felix Dean has been incarcerated. He is pushing on 80 years old. It cannot, or ought not to be the State’s position that he dies there. As we strive for greater enlightenment in all our affairs, here is an area of darkness which beckons illumination.
Let someone declare why this case does not qualify also as a justifiable homicide. It is one in which also, the prisoner has long since more than paid his debt to society.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist