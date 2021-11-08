As the already eliminated West Indies slipped to defeat in their final T20 World Cup group match against Australia in Abu Dhabi last Saturday, an interesting separation was taking place.
On social media, Caribbean fans were bashing the players for their lack of fight. Larking about and joking with the opposition. Demob happy, and not seeming angry enough about their inglorious early exit.
But in the broadcast studios and other parts of the media, the rest of the cricketing world read the moment and the occasion. It was the last they’d be seeing of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, and they showed their appreciation. Bravo had announced his retirement from international cricket. Gayle still hasn’t (more on that later), but he’ll likely never appear in the maroon again.
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, on TV duty at the game, gave full measure of the contribution of Gayle, the best batsman ever to have padded up for T20. Everyone lauded Bravo for his exceptional contribution—with bat, ball and brain—to the game’s shortest and most entertaining format. Ex-pros reminisced about playing with and against two of the best players the format has seen. It was fitting, and respectful.
It felt wrong for fans to be giving the team grief as this was happening. Foreigners were putting us to shame by giving love to our own, ahead of us. I parked whatever criticism I had. It wasn’t the day for that. The recriminations could come later.
And come they will. The selectors will face questions about too many aging players, others given unexplained fitness exemptions, and poorly explained omissions. The pool of West Indies players isn’t good or deep enough to leave out a Jason Holder, and yet they did. The Barbadian, one of the best all-rounders in the world in Test cricket, shamed them with his performances when he was drafted into the squad in place of the injured Vincentian Obed McCoy.
Despite bright but too-brief sparks from Akeal Hosein, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard’s team looked one-dimensional—a block or bash outfit for which strike rotation seemed alien. Carlos Brathwaite’s thrilling assault on Ben Stokes to win the world cup for the Windies in 2016 seems to have cemented in the players’ minds, the notion that six-hitting was a fix-all tactic. The ill-advised selection of Gayle for what was a World Cup too far, demonstrated this.
“Remember the name!” Ian Bishop memorably bellowed as Brathwaite belted the Windies to the championship. Perhaps they did. They just seemed to forget the other facets of batting.
The Windies’ early exit is a blow to Caribbean pride. Time was when there was one distinct area in which our small states punched well above their weight, and were the best in the world. Now the only Caribbean person playing with elan on a global stage is Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados. I’ll talk more next week about Mottley and her rockstar turn at the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
For now, let’s shift the story further south, to Cardiff, Wales. In late summer 1992, while I was Guyana stringer for BBC Caribbean Service in London, I sat down with West Indies legend Viv Richards at the Glamorgan County Cricket Club. The great man had retired from Test cricket the year before, and was playing for the Welsh county. He’d let the then West Indies Cricket Board know that he wanted to play in the (one day international) World Cup in Australia and New Zealand earlier that year, but WICB selectors turned him down.
It hurt. And in our interview, he could barely disguise it. Nevertheless he preferred to talk about the future. A future that included the exciting youngster Brian Lara, who’d made his Test debut two years earlier. Lara, he told me with a smile,“even walks like a cricketer”. I’d never heard that description before, and never heard it since. Fascinating.
But I digress. The takeaway is that WI selectors said “no” to 39-year-old Viv Richards, one of the sports’ greatest batsmen—who put fear into the opposition by merely walking to the crease. Former Wisden editor Matthew Engel described Richards’s presence as a “one-man rebuttal against colonial history”.
Chris Gayle, 42, hasn’t made an announcement. He said on Saturday that he wants to sign off in a WI match in Jamaica. As much as the Caribbean should be grateful for his contribution, Cricket West Indies should effectively retire him. Unless it’s an exhibition game, Gayle doesn’t get to select himself for the West Indies. Secondly, he doesn’t merit selection. Sorry, Chris... this is it. However, we should honour the great Jamaican in a suitable form at a suitable occasion.
Bravo timed his exit better. An irrepressibly positive personality, even he seemed in earlier games to be thoroughly bemused by the team’s slow implosion. Except for the last game in which his overwhelming emotion seemed to be relief, his body language was unusually downbeat.
The man from Santa Cruz will likely continue playing franchise cricket around the world, and a full pivot to a singing career seems to be in his post-cricket future. TV producers should sign him up. He’s smart and articulate, and was the best cricketing brain in the WI dressing room. One wonders how they’d have fared with him in charge.
No more Bravo or Gayle. It’s the end of an era.
