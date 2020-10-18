Sir Ronald Sanders makes the point that Luis Almagro, Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States, has taken the decision to expend more of the Organisation’s severely limited funds on the employment of another high-priced consultant to investigate a matter which engages the attention of primarily the United States. This matter of the American obsession with Venezuela has been driven off its agenda by the upcoming election but appears to consume Almagro who will do anything to force himself onto the world stage and at the same time do the bidding of his masters.