Energising the energy sector

One of the most important annual conferences held in T&T comes to an end today at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, but not before a crucial announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that could have a fundamental effect on how this country attracts companies to explore and develop its oil and gas resources.
It was on Monday at the Energy Chamber’s conference that Dr Rowley signalled a move away from a decades-old system of only offering blocks by auction to one that will lead to direct negotiations with international oil and gas companies for blocks.
Dr Rowley said while the competitive bid round process has been successful and has ensured that Trinidad and Tobago realise the optimum value from the exploitation of its remaining hydrocarbon resources, in order to maximise the exploration and development of their hydrocarbon resources, a number of countries such as Indonesia have included a direct proposal arrangement.
He said, “Given the uncertain global energy environment Trinidad and Tobago may need to consider such options to maximise the extraction of our hydrocarbon resources, both oil and natural gas.”
To understand the issue a little better, it was in the 1970s that T&T started auctions for blocks, it was stopped for a few years and returned to this format in 1989.
This proposed change would mean that no longer will the government allow for all international companies to bid on a particular block in which they will have the same chance of winning, with the government choosing what it considers the best bids, but rather there will be targeting of specific companies to consider exploring and developing a specific acreage.
Dr Rowley’s announcement comes in the midst of three bid rounds that his administration has held since 2020 and with the exception of the 2022 onshore auction has been considered at best lukewarm, with two bids on six blocks offered in the 2020 shallow water and four bids on the 2022 deep water bid round.
It really speaks to the challenges that our energy sector faces and the urgent need to get more drilling going.
After five years, the government has finally seen the need to urgently increase exploration, and hopefully, it leads to new discoveries and production.
Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector is performing at 70 per cent of its potential with natural gas production down to just under three billion standard cubic feet per day and installed capacity in excess of four billion cubic per day.
If we are to accept the Minister of Energy Stuart Young’s boast of the energy sector providing the government with over $30 billion in revenue in 2022, we can reasonably assume that had we been producing natural gas to meet our installed capacity we would have benefited from billions more in government’s coffers.
So the challenge has an impact on all of us. More government revenue would have placed the administration in a better position to spend more money on road repair and drainage or the completion of more housing projects and even schools. So no one could fault Dr Rowley for wanting to increase drilling.
There are however real advantages to having auctions because it allows for a sense of transparency with all players having a chance to bid on blocks.
Bid rounds reduce the risk of corruption with companies unable to approach government officials to get rights to a block and by its very nature, an auction is likely to lead to a better deal for the country as it is a competitive process rather than one with a single company being selected.
To be clear there are other jurisdictions that use the approach the Prime Minister is now proposing.
It will also not be the first time that T&T has done something similar. Even the President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali has suggested his government would do something similar, except his proposal is a government-to-government arrangement.
“We have been toying with a number of options,” Ali told journalists in the sidelines of an energy conference in Trinidad and Tobago. “We have gone out publicly with the bid round (and) there is also that room we are looking at for government-to-government collaboration.”
But the government has to be aware that the failure of bid rounds has a lot to do with a number of things within the government control and one important factor that the government ultimately had no power over.
Perhaps the greatest challenge is how prospective the sub-surface has been.
As we heard from the Vice President of Rystad energy, T&T has not had a lot of recent success in the shallow water. It is therefore not surprising that little interest was shown in the shallow water bid round.
The deep water has had some exploration success but those discoveries have been natural gas which is more challenging to develop financially than crude oil, and that takes us to the second point and one that the government does have control over and that’s the issue of the fiscal measures.
T&T as a mature Provence has to thread that sweet spot where the country gets its fair share of the revenue but recognise that it is competing for investment capital with major exciting provinces like Guyana, Brazil and Guinea. In that context, the Ministry of Energy and the government must know that it cannot be business as usual and there is a need for a clear strategy to attract exploration companies.
Secondly, the challenge of companies making discoveries and holding onto the acreage must be addressed.
Energy Consultant Tony Paul has for years raised this concern, particularly as it relates to smaller discoveries by larger companies.
Finally, the government has to deal with the ease of doing business and the length of time it takes for companies in the energy sector to get approvals for their projects.
So Dr Rowley, the idea of direct negotiations is fraught with some danger and while the country needs more drilling measures must be put in place to ensure a transparent process.