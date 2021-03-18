Energy post-Covid: back to business?

Thirty seconds in the commodity markets can be a long time. Eleven months is a geological eon.
On April 20 last year, the West Texas Intermediate oil price hit minus US$37 per barrel. If you had oil, you had to pay people to take it away.
Yesterday morning, WTI was close to US$65. This month, it’s been higher than at any time since October 2019. The Brent price, which is closer to the value of T&T’s oil, briefly topped US$70.
The markets have wiped out last year’s Covid-19 crash—and indeed the pre-Covid-19 slide in oil prices which started in January 2020.
When Colm Imbert did his budget speech in October last year, he based his arithmetic on a projected US$45 oil price.
That was a little more than Brent was trading at the time, and way more than its March-to-May fire-sale prices. But US$45 was in line with what the World Bank, the IMF and the International Energy Agency expected.
On that basis, he forecast oil revenue of $9.3 billion, or around 22 per cent of the Government’s cash income, and a Government deficit of $8.2 billion.
No doubt the economists in the finance ministry are punching away at their little calculators as we speak. I’m not going to guess the numbers flashing back at them, but I would think they’ll be good news for Mr Imbert, with less public borrowing to bridge the deficit, and maybe a fraction less belt-tightening on the spending side.
Higher oil prices are bad news for the rest of us at the pump. Mr Imbert warned back in October: “if the price of oil recovers, the price of gasoline and diesel will naturally increase proportionately”. If you drive a gas-guzzling SUV on a two-hour commute, bad luck.
So, are we back to normal? And if so, what exactly is “normal” in this volatile world?
The finance wizards at Goldman Sachs predict a US$80 oil price for the July-to-September quarter. That would be an interesting backdrop for Mr Imbert’s next October budget.
By then, will the Covid-19 episode look like a departed nightmare with a legacy of burdensome debt?
Crystal balls are notoriously cracked. The Economist wrote a “drowning in oil” leader in 1999, forecasting rock-bottom five-dollar oil prices. The next week, markets soared, and went on to reach US$150. The dangerous phrase “awash with oil” cropped up again on its pundit-pages in 2016, and then of course last year.
What’s really happening? Can we trust Goldman Sachs?
Last year’s slide started before Covid-19, right at the start of the year. Russians, Saudis and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members competed to pump oil and slash the markets. This year, by contrast, they’re holding back production to push up prices.
US production has dipped this year, following under-investment in 2020. The same goes for some African and other producers. So that restricts supply.
Venezuelan and Iranian oil is still blocked from the market by US sanctions.
In the Saudi oil hub of Ras Tanura, attacks by Houthi militants this month caused little damage, but spooked the oil markets.
Meanwhile, demand is set to recover. Biden’s economic stimulus package is through the US Senate.
And let’s take tourism. Carnival Cruise Lines has had its sheips docked up for a year—but its 2022 bookings are well ahead. British TV channels are swimming with generic travel and vacation ads. There’s a yen to get moving soon as lockdown ends.
It’s not just Colm who’s laughing. Guyana’s government gets its oil cash from selling a one-eighth share of whatever Exxon pumps. They got US$55 million from their first oil lift last January, but just US$35 million from their second, last May. Their fifth oil lift, in February, netted US$61 million—that’s more than half their government’s normal monthly revenue. And gold prices? They hit all-time highs last year, and they’re still up there.
Natural gas prices are way more complex, but here too the news is mostly good. The US Henry Hub price was a shade over US$2.50 yesterday. That’s below Colm Imbert’s budget figure of US$3, but above the below US$2 levels recorded up to August.
Methanol and ammonia prices have recovered this year from their Covid-19 lows—in part because plant shutdowns in Trinidad and elsewhere have cut back supply.
All this is good news for T&T’s economy—but, so to speak, there are a couple of “buts”.
The immediate one is production volumes. Good prices are of limited use if the volumes are not there to pump. T&T’s oil reserves are less than one-twentieth of Guyana’s, and natural gas supply will remain a constraint on production for the foreseeable future.
But the big one is the climate crisis. Back to business-as-usual? Is that really where we should be?
Covid-19 dropped world oil usage by eight billion barrels last year. But the International Energy Agency expects it to soar back this year, and top a new record level at 100 million by 2023.
For now, there’s no immediate alternative for T&T’s economy. But environmentally, that worldwide outlook threatens a far worse crisis than Covid-19. Starting right now.
• Mark Wilson is an international
journalist based in Port of Spain