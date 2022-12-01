Eradicating latrines and gender-based violence

That loud sound the prime minister might’ve heard rising in the air yesterday was likely the collective groan of disappointment at the news that, contrary to rumour, Fitzgerald Hinds had not been reshuffled out of the Ministry of ­National Security.

Sure, the Laventille West MP has friends and fans, but even they would be hard-pressed to identify one difference that he has made to the security of the nation since being appointed Minister of National Security in April last year.