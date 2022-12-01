Eradicating latrines and gender-based violence

Throughout Trinidad and Tobago, as in several countries in the Caribbean and Americas region, people use pit latrines. Though some have hailed the achievement of independence as a definitive end to “standpipe politics”, the reality is that a significant section of the population in rural and urban communities does not have reliable access to a toilet and shower, and other basic utilities such as electricity and water.
Through local government and special-purpose State enterprises, there have been several initiatives to eradicate latrines and improve the sanitation, health and social well-being of families who live in high-need communities.
How does the concept of gender and gender inequality inform the thinking of development planners who are empowered to craft policy and programmes for those in the margins? Are planners, social leaders in the community and our political representatives conscious of the ways we must apply design and policy to eliminate gender-based violence?
There is no shortage of policies that affirm the rights of women and girls and declarations that seek to end violence. However, the gap between policy and institutional and professional practice limits the efficacy and power of these charters, conventions and policies to impact the lives of people in concrete ways. Activism takes many forms, and one important domain is to transform how public and private institutions impact the everyday experiences of people.
Pit latrines present several problems for women’s health and their safety in a society where gender-based violence is prevalent. To begin with, women make more multipurpose trips to the bathroom than men. Taking to account the ways women use facilities for child care, there are multiple risks associated with the use of latrines in environments where there is public insecurity.
A young mother of two and resident of Morvant who uses a latrine explained, “Some days I have to time using the shower. As you could see, this piece of land is a track and all kind of people does be walking through it. You don’t know who in your yard, and who watching you or your mother. Yes, we have a curtain but, in the day, you could see the outline of my body. I does time dem. I can’t just go and bathe there just like that. I does choose a time to go there.”
The experience of this young woman is important to highlight the notion that there is no real separation between the public and the private sphere. Further, violence and the fear of violence influence your life in everyday navigations such as choosing the time for a shower based on a quick judgment call about your safety and, surely, being inconvenienced in one way or the other as a result of it.
Public violence in communal spaces, weak social design of environments, and wider issues of land ownership and economic livelihoods are deeply connected to women’s experiences and well-being in the society. Therefore, at the local level, gender-transformational approaches to design, community enhancement and social support are required.
UN Women recently launched the Caribbean Resilient, Inclusive, Smart and Safe (RISS) Cities Model “for the planning and development of settlements to address the integrated nature of urban planning” while considering the specific gendered experiences of vulnerable populations, including women and girls.
To go further, I argue that there must be an increase in the meaningful participation of women in leadership at the community, institutional and State levels to bring their perspectives and visions to the planning table and transform the look, feel, design and socio-economic outcomes of people’s lives.
When activists march and raise their voices to end gender-based violence, they are also calling for the protection of the rights of women and girls in all forms. They are standing up for women who use pit latrines and make a range of choices for their safety and well-being every day for their health and hygiene.
No one must be left behind in development.
• The above is the third in a series of articles being features in the ‘Express’ as part of 16 days of activism to end violence against women and girls.
—Author Amílcar Sanatan is a writer, scholar and community activist.