Introduction
The recent submission of a Covid-19 report to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has provided an excellent opportunity for the country to take a new look at how it has been dealing with our national health challenges.
The number one challenge facing the population at this time would be the non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The NCDs we have in mind include heart attacks and stroke, cancers, diabetes, hypertension, respiratory disease like asthma, and mental illness.
While there is no question that there has been a tremendous amount of work on the prevention and treatment of NCDs, there is also no doubt the situation has been getting worse. Apart from the downward trend in the morbidity presentation of cardiovascular disease, mainly due to medical intervention, trends in the other diseases have been steadily upwards, especially mental health which has become very prevalent, exacerbated by Covid-19.
The truth is that the term “prevention” has sometimes been used synonymously with elimination, eradication and containment. However, the “prevention” generally discussed is usually paired with “control”, the major emphasis being usually on the latter. The proposition being put forward is that the time has come for Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados, and for the Caribbean as a whole, to make prevention mean one thing—namely, eradication. For us, prevention should no longer be virtually synonymous with controlling the NCDs. Our aim should be to eliminate the NCDs.
There is no doubt that there will be serious reservations in respect of the use of the term “eradication” in discussing the NCDs. It is known that in public health, one of the more familiar uses of the term would be in pointing to the “permanent reduction to zero of the worldwide incidence of infection caused by a specific agent as a result of deliberate efforts”.
This means that with eradication, intervention measures are no longer needed. Here eradication refers to the extinction of a disease pathogen. However, there is no reason why eradication should not be applicable to diseases that are not infectious. In this case, we know bringing the incidence of any of the NCDs to zero may not be possible, but the aim will be to bring the incidence as close to zero as is possible.
We can say, for example, that the aim will be to bring incidence of the different diseases to levels of one per cent and below, while the target prevalence rates can be set at three per cent and below. In this sense “eradication” is more closely related to “elimination” which, in the literature, assumes that intervention efforts will continue. This will be one of the differences between the eradication of infectious diseases and the eradication of NCDs.
The value of the term eradication lies in its potential to be a rallying call for the many different agents and agencies involved in the struggle with the NCDs, with agreement on national and international targets. We will be looking at eradication as the ideal of our NCD programmes, knowing fully well that ideals are generally never literally, or strictly, attainable.
One reason why a call to eradication is needed stems from the commercial context of the NCDs in all our countries. The truth is that the management and control of NCDs using modern medical and pharmaceutical interventions have spawned many very lucrative companies in the developed world with agents in the rest of the world who all benefit from the chronicity of NCDs. This means that keeping the NCDs going is a colossal benefit to some in our society who will do all they need to do to maintain the status quo. This is very similar to the situation with tobacco companies and the continued use of their products. However, the situation with tobacco changed when the global movement in respect of the ban on smoking became the dominant call.
It is interesting that, as countries, we seemed prepared to move heaven and earth to bring an end to Covid-19 which, globally, was killing less than three million people every year, but we seem comfortable living with the NCDs which, according to WHO, account for more than 40 million deaths every year!
As countries with small populations, NCDs should be regarded as our number one enemy. In Trinidad and Tobago, while Covid-19 took the lives of just under 2,000 annually, the death toll of the NCDs is in the vicinity of 6,000. A similar picture emerges in Barbados. The question is whether, as small countries, we should settle for this.
Seriousness of the NCDs in
Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados
It is our contention that, with the vast amount of work already done on the NCDs, our leaders are very aware of the nature and the extent of the problem. The evidence, both epidemiological and economic, abounds. What is not so clear is the solution to the problem. Our task at this time is to spell out the nature of the solution to the NCD problem—not reducing prevalence rates in our different countries, but eradicating incidence wherever possible. This is the only approach that will ensure Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados will not continue to incur the phenomenal economic losses which the NCDs are now imposing on these countries.
The truth is that economic losses projected for the next five or ten years are phenomenal. In Trinidad and Tobago we are looking forward soon to returning to a GDP of around $160 billion. We know from our data that the low end of the estimated losses incurred by NCDs is around five per cent of our GDP, with the upper end of the loss estimate exceeding ten per cent! This means a five-year NCD loss estimate will be in the vicinity of TT$40 billion. The estimated loss for Barbados over the same period is B$2.2 billion.
Towards eradication of the NCDs
It is the emphasis on bringing the NCDs to an end which characterises the approach being suggested. The truth is that although the NCDs are chronic in nature, there is very good reason why an explicit public health approach to addressing them should be adopted. For this will mean that we will have clear targets for both the prevalence and the incidence rates of these diseases, and a specific set of measures to attain these intended rates.
Important to the approach we have in mind will be an absolute rejection of the predominant implicit notion that the time has come when we simply have to accept NCDs as a fact of life, both for younger and for older persons. Both the quality-of-life implications of this fatalistic assumption and the economic implications are horrendous. The social cost of the absenteeism, presenteeism and mortality, associated with NCDs, is prodigious. A public health approach to the NCDS will constitute the denial of this defeatist assumption. For it will see bringing the NCDs to an end in the same way as we have seen bringing the infectious diseases to an end—not with the help of a vaccine, but with a change in the environment and in our behaviour which will have the same effect as a vaccine.
The case for NCD eradication
The point being made is that there is both a good-health case and an economic case for eradication of the NCDs. First, it should be noted that in spite of the long-standing efforts to control and/or reduce the incidence of NCDs, the diseases continue to show rates of increasing incidence. In a nutshell, the eradication objective will be to bring the incidence rates of the different diseases conditions as close to zero as possible.
Second, since the major economic consequence of incidence comes from the prevalence of complications of these disease conditions, we can see “eradication” in terms of the minimisation of these complications in the population, with the perceptible impact on population health and on our economies.
Our monitoring of progress towards eradication can, therefore, begin by employing indicators which also tell about the incidence of complications of NCDs. In targeting the minimisation of incidence, the understanding is that since there will always be a (small) percentage of the NCD incidence which is genetically induced, we will not define “eradication” in terms of zero incidence.
Target groups
The current Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us that, with epidemics, there are three population groups that concern us:
a. one group that is irreparably afflicted, and for whom we can do no more than provide palliative support, usually less than five per cent of the population;
b. a second group that comprises those infected but is still amenable to effective primary and secondary care, usually between 20 and 30 per cent of the population; and
c. a third group that is not infected with the virus, usually between 60 and 75 per cent of the population.
The present proposal is calling us to treat the NCD epidemic in a similar way. In this case, our emphasis will be on the last two of these groups, and in particular, on the largest group—the one not infected with disease. While we will always acknowledge the immense personal value of good health, we will also need to keep our focus on the economic benefits to be gained if we work to bring the NCD epidemic to an end.
A different approach needed
The need for changes in our environment as well as changes in our messaging cannot be overemphasised, and this will be an important focus of the new approach being proposed. Essentially it will be important to get everyone to understand that the NCD explosion being projected is completely avoidable. For one thing, since genetics plays only a small role, there is no inevitability in the occurrence of any of the NCDs. The truth is that 40 to 50 years ago, NCDs were not a fact of life in very many countries.
At this stage, it must be acknowledged that many of the interventions to counter the NCDs are already known, and known to be effective. What is not as well-known as it should be is the impact of these interventions on morbidity and mortality, as well as on the health system and the economy. What Covid-19 has taught us is that this is information that should become commonplace.
One important point to emphasise is that the interventions that will be proposed and the investment envisaged are not expected to call for significant, new resources. There is already much work being done by different agencies on research and measurement, on policy development, and on clinical responses. The challenge is to get the different agencies to work synergistically, with agreed targets in mind, and with a focus on making information available. An essential feature of the new approach will be the combination of a number of policy responses, all of which currently exist, but in a distinctly disparate manner. We refer to policies like:
1. significantly increasing the domestic production of food items;
2. controlling the importation of food items to exclude ones deemed harmful to health, like high-sugar and high-sodium foods;
3. regulating the sale of packaged and prepared foods in a way which minimises their harmful potential;
4. specifically treating child obesity as a national challenge;
5. Equipping all health centres to operate as fitness centres, with appropriate adjustments to opening times;
6. Providing proper pavements to facilitate walking and biking in all residential communities;
7. Providing incentives to firms to incorporate exercise time as part of normal working day.
The challenge will be to get countries to buy in to the full range of policies required, and to get the multiplicity of stakeholders to take responsibility in the areas germane to their activities. The task is one to be carried out simultaneously on the community level, the national level and the international level.
Addressing the gaps
Where the eradication of the NCDs is concerned, there is no question that the process will take a long time, most probably, most likely more than a decade. The truth is that the present situation is one that has come to be what it is, over a period of decades, and there is no expectation that eradication will be a speedy process.
On a final note, it should be pointed out that while there may be enough evidence to begin the process of eradication of the NCDs, sustaining the process will require a wider and more robust evidence base. The HEU, Centre for Health Economics, at The University of the West Indies, is ready to undertake this exercise of providing evidence for the long period expected, and will seek to collaborate with other interested and supportive partners in taking this long view.
—Author Karl Theodore is an economist.