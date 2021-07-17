Europe Gets Ready

I experienced disbelief and despair in 2016 on learning British voters had opted to leave the European Union (EU). I wrote: “This is utterly backward, a regression for western civilisation. The EU had brought peace and prosperity to a blood-soaked continent ravaged by two world wars in the 20th century.”
I felt the decision could jeopardise 70 years of EU integration, leading to further tensions and referenda in other European countries, as far right parties sense an opportunity. Indeed, calls for referenda were made by extremists in France and the Netherlands. Combined with the arrival at the White House of Donald Trump who had helped influence Brexit, western civilisation was being challenged.
Thankfully, the EU not only remained strong, but got stronger. It rejected Boris Johnson’s “cakeism”: Britain being out of the European Union but enjoying its benefits. EU members demonstrated that preservation of the Union and its Single Market supersedes individual relations among nations. Had they accommodated the UK to have its cake and eat it, enjoying the benefits of the single market without allowing free movement of people, for example, others would have followed, terminally endangering the Union.
Good for Europe too is the loss of momentum by far-right parties. Covid-19 has focused populations on how governments are dealing with the pandemic and on critical issues like health, security and jobs. Attention has been diverted from immigration or minority groups, issues that fuelled Europe’s populist parties, now becalmed by the wind-change. Europe’s most prominent far-right opposition groups, the Alternative für Deutschland in Germany and Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement Nationale in France, lost ground in recent elections.
The populists are also without their “political soul mate”, Donald Trump, rejected by the US electorate after four destructive years for western alliances. His departure arrested the momentum his ascension had brought to the far-right in Europe. Additionally, the defeat of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by an alliance of parties has stirred similar developments against ruling populists in East Europe. In Hungary, six parties are now banding together for parliamentary elections next year to dislodge Prime Minister Viktor Orbán who benefits from a fragmented opposition. Disaffection is also growing with the “illiberal democrats” in Bulgaria, Poland and Slovenia.
But the biggest boon for Europe has been the arrival of Joe Biden at the White House. Europe is back as an important partner with America in global affairs. At the recent EU/US Summit, a series of joint actions were determined. These include the global response to the pandemic, the fight against climate change and defence of democracy and human rights. Very importantly, Biden reaffirmed “unwavering support for robust NATO-EU cooperation”, particularly Article 5 which commits members to defend one another from attack.
But equally significant, the Summit discussed developments for Europe’s security and defence. This has been previously avoided due to concerns over duplication of NATO, EU protectionism keeping US companies out of defence contracts and doubts over EU’s political will to meet the challenge of defence. But Europeans had received “a wake-up call” from Donald Trump’s hostile, short-sighted “America First” policy, which saw an American president “berate, harangue and insult” Europe’s leaders to take more responsibility for security and defence. And now Biden himself wants a militarily strong Europe to strengthen NATO since the US “recognises the contribution EU security and defence initiatives can make to both European and transatlantic security”. Instead of institutions and bureaucratic processes, Europe must now emphasise “operational capabilities and effective deployment capacities” and could start by assuming greater responsibility for its Eastern and Southern neighbourhoods.
Analysts say, with the pooled resources of its members, the EU would have “the second most powerful military” in the world! Biden recognises this underutilised resource, and has accepted the EU’s invitation for the US to join its Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) for closer US-EU partnership in security and defence. PESCO was established by the Lisbon Treaty in December 2017 to “deepen defence cooperation between those EU Member States capable and willing to do so”. Twenty-five member states joined “to develop and operate defence capabilities together within the Union framework”, aiming for “the swift and seamless movement of military personnel and assets throughout the EU” and a “full spectrum of defence capabilities for national and multinational missions”. With US support, PESCO’s military muscle will now grow, augmenting EU capability in international security.
A powerful Europe is good for global democracy. Writing for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Erik Brattberg warns that “with America’s recommitment to NATO, Europe must avoid relapsing into complacency and lazy transatlanticism. Europe should become a stronger security player in its own right and a stronger partner to the United States”. Indeed the US needs less dependence and more capability from its major allies. For example, with China’s nationalist ideologue president, Xi Jinping, bent on reunification to enrich his legacy, an increasingly belligerent Beijing could turn Taiwan, “the most dangerous place on earth”, into a theatre of war involving China against the US and Japan. Already there are threats. The new Cold War could get hot. Europe must be ready!