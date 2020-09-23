Education continues to be a difficult realm of governance, because more than other areas of national life, it remains in the grip of history, often serving as a political counterweight.
Last year after the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA), somebody who said her name was “Fatima” called me to say—turn on the radio to hear how Sat mashing you up on Sangeet. The same day I got e-mail from her highlighting results in Tobago and telling me “take dat”.
SEA invites comical theatre. Those 11-year-old children are viewed by some as soldiers sent to battle.
Far from being the democratic north star that draws scholars and leaders from across the globe to Finland and Singapore, education here is camouflaged by religion, and is an ugly enterprise, full of hate and venom. You have what are essentially private and exclusionary religious schools, with extremely restrictive admission rituals, functioning on money contributed by ordinary taxpayers, of every race, whose children cannot get in.
But education is inherently an ennobling enterprise. The great educators—Rousseau, Montessori, Pestalozzi, Froebel, Piaget—articulated ideas that were published freely beyond borders, helping people across the globe to understand better how children learn, and what strategies are best supportive of their flourishing. In his great work, Democracy and Education, John Dewey associated education with freedom. Indeed, education at its noblest is an instrument of societal cohesion. It is not a blunt instrument, as some would use it here.
But at emancipation, the colonial powers were quick to seize upon education as a means of extending their project of domination beyond slavery. They were deliberate in deploying the church as the primary agent.
We should know that education as human capital requires a different model. For a start, all schools in the system should strive to function at or above well delineated benchmarks of quality. It’s not we versus them.
There are two ways we can think about educational assessment—one as a competition between children (norm-based), and one where children are tested on the extent to which they have mastered content determined to befit their age (criterion-based). This latter approach can be seen in the Common Core State Standards Initiative in the United States, an effort of the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices. It is an approach taken in all 48 states.
Which type of assessment should a school system be concerned about for children age 11? Well, I do not see how it helps this country or any other country to have children competing among themselves for a seat in a secondary school.
Secondary schooling is a democratic right. The Anthem and Constitution are clear. Our bedrock idea is “here every creed and race find an equal place”.
Section 7 of the Education Act (Ch 39.01 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago), which deals with “Prohibition of Discrimination”, states the following: “No person shall be refused admission to any public school on account of the religious persuasion, race, social status or language of such person or of his parent.”
The State and the churches violate this routinely. But we became independent (1962) after the Concordat (1960).
One thing we could borrow from old is the idea of school inspection. In the UK, school inspection is very much alive, through the agency of Ofsted (Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills). Ofsted inspects both academic and non-academic aspects of school functioning. For example, they look at the quality of care offered to children (including school feeding and health matters). Through Ofsted, schools are evaluated and rated, and their ratings are made publicly accessible. A parent can go online to find all the elementary schools in the locale and see what their Ofsted rating is.
To rate schools, four overall judgments are employed—namely, Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement, and Inadequate.
A key approach by Ofsted is to bring to bear all available data about the school, to determine “what it is like to be a learner at the school”. The inspectors look at quality of the curriculum, whether the most disadvantaged and those with special educational needs receive required attention, and whether teachers have good content knowledge.
One very feasible approach that can be employed this year to provide the new ministerial team with an evaluation of primary schools will be to tabulate and publish school level data from the recent 2020 sitting of the SEA. This would be in the public interest. Taxpayers and parents have a right to know exactly how each school performed on the exam.
Not each child, each school.
This places the burden on schools, rather than on children.
It should be remembered that this was done via results of National Tests in 2016, reported in the Academic Performance Index report of 2016. Then, four levels of quality were seen across our elementary schools. More than 70 schools were deemed to be failing and on academic watch. The new ministers need to see what is the state of play here in 2020, with Garcia happily gone.
They will see what they are inheriting from him.
The technical requirements for using SEA school data are quite mundane. Since each child who takes the exam does so in three subject areas (creative writing, mathematics and language arts), then for any given school three sets of aggregate data are possible. Let us take for example my alma mater, Harmony Hall Presbyterian School. Say, hypothetically, this school entered 30 children in the exam. Along with the results for individual pupils, there will be school level data for the 30 children as a group, as follows:
School: Harmony Hall Presbyterian
• Average score, Mathematics (out of 100)
= 70;
• Average score, Language Arts (out of
60) = 40;
• Average score, Creative Writing (out of
40) = 30;
Average overall score (out of 200) = 140.
So, we see here that this simple procedure yields school-level average scores for the 30 children who (hypothetically) took the exam at my alma mater.
All schools could then be rank-ordered based on their average scores, allowing the Government and the public to see the relative performance of each school on the exam.
The scores of individual pupils are protected. The outcome of this is that schools are the focus, not children. By this method, bad schools have no place to hide, as they can now.
This simple approach, using 2020 SEA data, will help refocus national attention on the quality of schools, and on inequality in our school system. It could be the first step to reform.