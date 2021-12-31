Ever-changing times

Somewhere in September, around the time of my birthday, I would begin planning for Christmas. Not one for trimmings and things, it would be about getting presents based on observing friends and relatives, and trying to find locally produced items. It meant visits to the Green Market in Santa Cruz and other such artisan stations. Naturally, bookshops were an inevitable stop. It made sense for me to shop early because I had time to consider without feeling rushed. Photos and art done by our artists were carefully installed in frames I would usually get from the little place in Valpark run by Miguel and his two friendly assistants, or from Fine Art in Grand Bazaar. Sadly, Miguel, an exceptionally wonderful human, passed away last year, but the shop continues.
Somewhere along the line, I can’t pinpoint exactly when, I became the provider of many traditional dishes. By early October, I would gather the ingredients to soak fruit for my potent black cake that would be circulated as part of my goodie baskets. I remember once taking a photo of about two dozen little cakes, nestled around a few larger ones. For years, I baked whole chickens, and make a ton of stuffing to go with the bread—the staple of our family when we were children as Christmas Eve dinner. It used to be one bird that my mother stuffed for the six of us, but as everyone now had their own nuclear units, it meant six or seven chickens, a ritual I performed until Covid-19 came around.
My oatmeal cookies had become part of the package. I would spend more hours than I care to remember, loading and unloading them from the oven. Hundreds, which I would parcel out into little bags to distribute both at work and for my inner circle. I also did hams to share. Having discerned that people liked the idea of a turkey but did not really enjoy the taste, I discovered the Great Foods turkey breast, and developed a herb butter rub that was a hit. It became another part of the package. When friends asked for the recipe, I circulated it, and also gifted them rolls of the herb butter to help them do it easily.
These were annual rituals that were my personal celebration of the season. Looking back now, I cannot imagine how I did it, especially as I was working full-time, and I prepared every bit of it on my own. All of that has come to an end.
At some point during last October, I thought about beginning to soak fruit and as I looked around the supermarket, I couldn’t see any cherry brandy to supplement the rum. I reflected on the state of things, and decided that I would not do any black cake. It felt odd: flattened everything instantly, and I promised myself that if I saw cherry brandy the next time I visited the supermarket, I would reconsider. I didn’t, so I settled myself, although I confess that when the array of fruit cake ingredients bustled on to the shelves, I was sorely tempted.
As the season approached, I felt myself retreating from it. I did not want any social engagement. I could see for myself how careless people were being as they shopped and I made one early trip to the supermarket and vowed I would do without anything I did not have rather than return during the season.
The only thing retained from past productions was my stuffing. My sister has always said it is the most special part of her holiday, and my daughter surprisingly admitted it is the same for her. It is a laborious process, and I prepared a small batch, divided it into two, and froze it. Then I dropped it off for my sister with instructions for the final step. I didn’t even bake a chicken. I simply bought a rotisserie-style one from Massy, froze it, and then stuck it in the oven with the stuffing for Christmas Eve dinner with my daughter. If that might seem extreme, it actually worked out well.
I learned many things in this season of enforced restrictions. It was an unexpected release from all those years of hard work. I shared recipes rather than dishes, and I felt gratified in passing on those homespun treasures. I even resurrected a handwritten one for my mother’s famous macaroni pie which she had dictated to my daughter when she was a child, and took a photo of it to circulate. It felt like I was enabling others to create their own traditions that would form part of their personal memories.
These are challenging times. While we may mourn the loss of things that were ingrained in our interpretation of what brought us happiness, we can find creative ways to invoke the spirit. Don’t fool your head, we are not going back to the life we remembered. Whatever the outcome of this pandemic, we have to recalibrate ourselves for a constantly changing environment.
A new year brings hope for a better tomorrow. No reason to abandon that, but for us to weather the storms ahead, it might be helpful to see the challenges as a way for us to reimagine the way we do things; to let go of old ways and embrace the new.
Happy New Year!
