Examples we can follow

Friendly countries such as Canada and Chile, with whom we have excellent bi-lateral relations, have called out human rights and democracy violations which have been reinforced with prolonged, unrelenting aggression.
They are among 50 countries that have decided to support Juan Guaido as the figure who best represents the democratic ideal as provided for in the Venezuelan constitution. But for the Maduro administration, there are ideological allies in our midst who turn their gaze away from all the evidence which establishes the violation of human rights, and the suspension of democracy in Venezuela.
Evidence abounds of extra-judicial killings, political repression, the stifling of the free press, the forced imprisonment of masses of the Venezuelan people either because of their refusal to toe the line, or because they defy cautions against speaking out.
The US Ambassador in Port of Spain is correct. We claim neutrality and that includes preferring to remain silent in the face of these atrocities. The suffering of the Venezuelan people did not start with the US embargo.
Countries in the European Union have taken the position that to speak out in this case is no different from the calls which were made against apartheid in South Africa. It couldn’t be okay then and there, and not so here and now.
But let’s put all of that aside for the moment, and focus on the fact that two members of the Trinidad and Tobago High Court have seen in this issue enough of a case to be heard. This is in the face of the actions and words of the highest political office holders in our land to paint those who would stand up for justice, and for what seems right, as enemies of the state, if not the people.
We are being encouraged to regard those who brave the angry official and political chastisement to stand in the breach for those desperately in need of protection, as nameless and faceless conspirators against the national peace order and good government.
Both of these lady judges appear clear in their own minds that this matter merits being heard in our courts.
One of them, in the first instance, described as craziness the fact that two separate arms of the Ministry of National Security could not make up their minds as to who was responsible for ensuring the Venezuelan migrants left our shores. The police said they turned them over to Immigration, the Immigration authorities say it wasn’t them. The minister called a news conference to say essentially that he was not sure himself. So, nobody reported to him directly what was their role and function in the matter. And he didn’t think it necessary to get at least that story straight, as a condition precedent to his decision to appear before the nation.
Then when it turned out that the boats with those we thought were put at the mercy of the sea were still within reach of our jurisdiction, this judge issued orders as to how they should be treated. It turned out that there were parents, on land and in country here, with birth certificates to establish that the children on the boats were in fact theirs. They weren’t the objects of human trafficking, as the minister tried to supplant into our understanding as to what’s going on here.
In a separate matter, grounded in similar circumstances, but involving another group of 17, a second lady judge ordered that they be released and made to remain in the country under the minister’s supervision, while their matters are heard in court. This group included 11 children and four mothers.
What this firmly establishes, on its face, is that those in question have rights to due process. That is much more than what others in the political directorate would rather us believe. We are told also that the health of the national population comes first. That is never in dispute. But what we continue not to be made to understand is why second, third or even fourth, could not be the considerations in this matter which flow from our obligations as a state party to international protocols regarding the welfare and treatment of desperate people seeking to claim status as refugees and migrants.
Why have we been less than conscientious in addressing those obligations is a question the administration must answer.
It turns out that all 17 of them have relatives in the country. One of the attorneys representing those seeking safety here has asked that the State produce evidence of any established policy to address the issue of refugees and asylum seekers. Alongside this, the State is also tasked with providing policy decisions on the detention of persons deemed vulnerable, and whether or not we have denounced the 1951 UN Convention which addresses this matter. The judge in this matter declared her intention to address the inherent issues strictly on the basis of law, and not politics. She said further that any decision to detain minors in what she described as jail-like conditions constitutes bad precedent.
The State is being exposed as being brought kicking and screaming to address an international issue, the doors into which we have opened, in own sovereign will.
• Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist