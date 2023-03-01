It’s possible that one of the most extraordinary discoveries in recent months, if not years, went by with little more than an afterthought. I’m referring to the archaeological find earlier this year by Shaheed Mohammed. Of course, I use the phrase “archaeological find” very loosely because although it would suggest the use of computers to pinpoint a precise location and equipment that can burrow with peak efficiency, the only help Mr Mohammed had was his rescued stray, Dogface. The very ordinary circumstances involving Mr Mohammed led to a valuable discovery of pottery belonging to the Amerindian group known as the Nepoio.
Up to this point, I was unaware such a group existed. Actually, if hard-pressed, I can only recall two Amerindian groups of people in the Caribbean—the Arawaks and Caribs. At least these were the names taught in primary school. These names, of course, are so ridiculously inaccurate that I hope they get retired from here on, along with the likes of “YOLO” and “bae”. It took reading for a dissertation at the PhD level to realise the Taínos and Kalinagos (previously and all-too-simply taught as the Arawaks and Caribs) were not the only Amerindian groups to settle throughout the Caribbean.
I’ll refrain from inserting a trademark quote about the importance of knowing one’s history because more action, not talk, is needed to overhaul history education in T&T.
The discovery by the dynamic duo of Mohammed and Dogface provides reason for a close look at our indigenous history and how we pass on that history to future generations. While this may seem like a low-level priority on the long list of things, it carries great importance. Look to the US for an example of how education, particularly at the elementary and high school levels, the equivalent of our primary and secondary levels, is being increasingly manipulated by Republican politicians.
From the teaching of critical race theory at the K-12 system (our kindergarten to Lower Six) to African American studies at the AP (Advanced Proficiency) level, the equivalent of our pre-university level, there continues to be political obstruction into the teaching of black history. Thankfully, there is no such politicking of education in T&T. What does exist, however, is a certain lackadaisical approach to the educational content of indigenous communities.
Both the CSEC and CAPE history syllabi reveal a lack of attention to other Caribbean indigenous groups besides the Taíno and Kalinago. Given that each syllabus hasn’t been updated since 2010, I’d say revisions are due. Mohammed’s discovery presents one way to go about revising history syllabi because, if we didn’t know it already, we now know that other indigenous groups settled in the Caribbean. The Nepoio pottery opens up a history of our ceramic tradition which moved from the Saladoid to the Barrancoid period. This transition in pottery is marked by increasing complexity in style and shape. Furthermore, the artefacts that were found in Mayo village, east of Claxton Bay, allow for a closer examination of migratory patterns taken by indigenous groups such as the Nepoio.
Another revision that demands attention involves updating the suggested reading list on indigenous groups. Currently, the latest book to have been published was in 2000. At the risk of channelling “boomer energy”, I’ll just say that in 2000 I was in primary school. While the nature of history textbooks is intrinsically problematic because new information is always emerging, educational stakeholders should at least be attentive to current developments in historical research. This would result in current information being taught in schools. And, as we’re on the topic of new materials, we also need new methods of teaching.
Involving descendants of indigenous communities in the formation of history curricula will benefit those very communities that have been historically disenfranchised. The plight of our local indigenous groups to be recognised is no different from what occurs worldwide. Integrating their knowledge as practised by them—not relayed by teachers who might have only studied them, possibly from outdated textbooks—will go a long way in ensuring accurate and authentic instruction.
Although I’ve focused on revisions to history education, there remains the matter of protecting our material indigenous history. An archaeological state partnership with those like Mohammed would serve local communities and the wider society well by encouraging similar discoveries. However, future and intentional archaeological digs must be supervised to ensure artefacts are not damaged in the process. A more intentional form of digging called test-pitting around known artefact sites such as Mohammed’s village allows for an efficient and minimally invasive method of determining the further potential of the site.
Indigenous education is something we don’t take seriously enough in T&T. Like Caribbean history in general, we see it as a bygone era that no longer exists. However, the discovery of Nepoio artefacts by Mr Mohammed of Mayo Village proves our history is hidden and may even be closer than we think. Mohammed stumbled onto a small part of our history. Now that we have tangible evidence of a previously unknown Amerindian group, we should be more intentional with excavating our indigenous history.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities & Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.