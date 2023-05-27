“Bad habits are gathered at slow degrees, as streams running into rivers and rivers into seas.”
So things happen day by day, you accept them and they keep creeping on until you are overwhelmed, you can’t do anything more about them... It is the accumulation—bad habits growing by slow degrees, streams run into rivers and rivers into seas. And we as the citizenry must do nothing.
The above quotation was extrapolated from then-President Arthur NR Robinson’s speech in December 2001 when he was charged with the constitutional responsibility of deciding which party would form the government in an unprecedented circumstance where the seats were equally spilt between the two main national parties. Those words of the President, carefully crafted, were words of caution that our nation was slowly but relentlessly descending towards a creeping dictatorship.
Today those prophetic words seem to have assumed a frightening reality as we bear witness to increasing instances of executive overreach—be it the case of the former president, contrary to her constitutional duty to prepare the notification to Parliament upon the receipt of the merit list from the head of the Police Service Commission (PolSC), but advising instead that the list “was immediately withdrawn”. There can be no other reasonable conclusion that the President was handed the list or otherwise how could the list be “immediately withdrawn”?
This on the very same day the Prime Minister submitted a report to the President regarding the individual who was first choice of the PolSC, but apparently not his; the Brent Thomas case in which one can only conclude that the executive, most likely at the highest level, assisted or facilitated his abduction from Barbados; the announcement by the Prime Minister of considering replacing service commissions with a tribunal. But the most recent and troubling instance of executive overreach is the Privy Council case of Ravi Balgobin Maharaj v the Cabinet.
In summary, the issue for determination by the Privy Council (PC) was the construction of two new sections included in the local government act, which act came into operation by proclamation on November 7, 2022—a mere few weeks before local government elections would have been scheduled. The amending sections sought to extend the term of office of the incumbent councillors and aldermen from three years to four years, which would effectively result in the postponement of the local government elections by one year.
The majority of the PC law lords agreed with the appellant’s construction—that the additional year in office did not apply to the incumbents, but to those elected in the next local government election which would have been due by March 23, 2023.
Now it would be naïve for one to assume that the Privy Councillors were unaware of the likely impetus to these amendments. The Government’s party had experienced a devastating 14-1 loss in the THA elections; and in the last local government election, despite apparent access to tremendous money and resources, and the UNC and its leader, in particular, viewed by some, as a spent force, certainly without the financial backing of the PNM, actually won an additional seat in one of the regional corporations. An extra year certainly could be interpreted as the Government seeking to “buy time”—time to address its perceived local government shortcomings.
Having read the Privy Councillors’ majority judgment, it is clear that the overarching rationale of the majority decision that the extension of office from three to four years did not apply to the incumbent councillors and aldermen was its inconsistency with our nation’s democratic principles. The following are only some quotations from the judgment from which that conclusion is drawn:
“The essential characteristic of a representative democracy, whether at a national or local level is that the representatives are chosen by popular vote;
In a modern democracy such as Trinidad and Tobago all individuals have the right to participate in the popular vote, subject only to specified circumstances;
The rights conferred by a democratic system of government are not only individual rights enjoyed by each person entitled to vote. It is also the right of all members of the relevant community to be governed by representatives chosen democratically... by popular vote in a modern democracy as Trinidad and Tobago;
A democratic society will necessarily engage other rights... but the election of a representative for a fixed or maximum period is the foundation on which it is built;
It is inimical to a representative government that the representatives are chosen by anyone other than the electorate. It is not for the Parliament, still less the government, to choose the representatives.”
As explained above, the respondents’ (Cabinet) construction involves an interference with the election of representatives for a period limited to three years.
Finally, Mr Attorney General, in the case of Trinidad and Tobago, as you are well aware, the Privy Council remains our highest court of appeal. It is simply not a numbers game. That argument is so nonsensical and lacking in merit as to be demeaning of the Office of Attorney General, and only serves to reinforce the fear that what we are indeed witnessing is creeping executive overreach.
—Karen Tesheira is a former
government minister.