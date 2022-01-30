Human beings have difficulty with the idea of our mortality—the prospect that we could just die and leave Earth, like other forms of life. Thus, many religions, not just Christians, speak of an after-life, that is, some kind of ethereal existence after death. Some faithful treat life itself as just a passing phase; they can’t wait for the transition into the next phase. Indeed, there is the notion of eternity, where life never ends. We could all understand the sentiments, because indeed, life is wonderful. So, the sentiment that it could go on and on, to eternity, is understandable.
Carnival, Christmas, every year. Nirvana.
But what about other forms of life—horses, butterflies, do they too go on forever? Questions such as this are heretical. But should only human life be precious, to the point of an existence into eternity?
Anyway, these are times when our mortality, individual and collective, has come into view, with profound consequences for religions, and believers. The reality of a global pandemic wiping out people by the millions, in countries great and small, raises existential questions. In the city of New York, we saw bulldozers digging trenches in which to lay coffins of the unknown. In Brazil in the midst of the pandemic we see acreages of land being set aside hastily as instant cemeteries. We are witnessing death of biblical proportions.
I was baptised and confirmed a Catholic. The choices that Catholicism presents to adherents is that beyond death two polar destinations beckon, one offering milk and honey, the other fire and brimstone, depending on the grade you get on the report card of life. This biblical dichotomy as to one’s prospects at death has been widely proselytised. Very many people on the planet are believers, and would take the milk and honey option.
But the biblical story of human origins and our likely destinations at death must now compete with the anthropological record which shows great complexity, pre-dating the advent of Christian thought. Anthropological archaeology has allowed us to look back in time to the remains of human ancestors, buried in the earth of Ethiopia, Kenya, and more recently, in South Africa, where the human species Homo naledi was discovered in caves, the fossils of 15 individuals dating back 236,000-335,000 years merged into the earth.
In the face of fossil records of actual human origins, believers are faced with the dilemma of what to make of alternative explanations they have internalised. What about the story of Adam and Eve? Palaeontologists now tell us about Lucy, whose fossil remains constitute the oldest human on earth.
The existential scare presented by Covid-19 is global vulnerability. This virus, left unchecked, could wipe out humanity. Human progress itself becomes the culprit, since it has become so easy for us to travel from place to place across the globe. The airplane is the primary means by which the virus moves across continents.
In the song “Let it Be”, Paul McCartney sings that in times of trouble Mother Mary comes to him. Early in Covid-19 the Pope seemed to chide Italian priests for reluctance to go to the bedside of patients. But that would have resulted assuredly in dead priests.
A priest is a human being.
Covid-19 has killed doctors and nurses. And it has raised real questions as to whether the Pope himself is infallible as the Catechism teaches. But I have seen Pope Francis wisely wearing a mask.
The Muslim religion wisely scaled back pilgrimages to mecca.
Early in Covid-19 a black preacher in the United States chided parishioners for wearing masks at service. They ought to have greater belief in the Almighty. He defiantly did not wear one, and was among the first of his parishioners to die.
Now comes the issue of global warming, and related degradations, and the prospect that we may not be able to go as far forward into the future as we could look back on the past. Palaeontologists are finding human remains dated one million years old, but there is much doubt whether the planet could survive even another thousand, at current rates of degradation. Can Caribbean countries survive the sea in 1,000 years? Can we get to 3022?
Antigua has had water shortage problems. Port of Spain may not be able to survive the incursion of the sea.
It has now become clear, that our planet is imperilled, with all of what that means for human survival. Believers may see this as a time to ready themselves for heaven. But more pragmatically, we have seen in recent times that the scientific community is devoting its energies on a quest to search the universe for life-supporting planets similar to earth.
Our great local poet Winsford “Joker” Devine and philosopher/calypsonian King Austin proclaimed in their seminal song “Progress” that “species” were on the brink on being extinct. That indeed the price of progress is high.
Covid-19 has made death dramatically more commonplace, and we are forced to contemplate existential questions. The fact is that whatever we may think or do, life itself is biologically deterministic. It is not difficult to see biological logic. At the last Olympics we did not see any people in their 40s in the 100 metres.
This sentiment is sometimes contested. There is some confusion in the Bible about human age limits. In Genesis it is said that the days of Methuselah were 969 years. But we are not sure what system of counting was in use at the time. In the King James version of the Bible, the work of the scholar John Wycliff, a seminarian professor at Oxford, life expectancy was reasoned to be three score and ten, or age 70. Life expectancy in our country is 73.5. In the US it is 78.7.
I have had many exchanges in my gallery in Arima on Saturday mornings with Witnesses trying to convince me that a human could live to Methuselah’s age. I like the idea very much but it seems unrealistic. I must say, though, that joke is joke, I have not seen these brethren at my gate for the past two years. They clearly have been heeding the Government cautions, conceding to Caesar, and more particularly, the advice of Dr Roshan Parasram.
Theodore Lewis is
emeritus professor of education,
University of Minnesota.