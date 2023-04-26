Mixed hopes prevail on the potential of the Caricom 15-point crime plan to relieve the region’s traumatised communities of their ongoing fears and tremblings. The pledges are perceived to range from being either overambitious, practical, impractical, proactive, reactive, convoluted, out of our hands and long-term to being more about them than us.
Two items appear implementable in short order, one of which can begin to ease fears contemporaneously. No time should be lost in pursuing it expeditiously. Of particular interest is Caricom’s item 7: “Reform our education systems...”
Way back in September 2019, a Cabinet decision was taken that “the Government, through the Ministry of Education, reform the curriculum at all levels of the education system”. Simultaneously, another was taken that “the Government, through the Ministry of Health, intensify and accelerate the focus on non-communicable diseases (NCDs)”.
The occasion was Cabinet’s acceptance of the recommendations of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) on the issues of productivity and work ethic in T&T.
Common to full implementation of both the matters of “productivity and work ethic” and “violence as a public health issue” was the imperative for education reform.
In last week’s public disclosure that the Ministry of Education was looking forward to pursuing the freshly minted Caricom-generated education-reform pledge, no reference was made whatsoever to NTAC’s (2019) Cabinet-approved initiative, thus raising speculation as to what, if any, action was taken on the Cabinet decision handed down on the subject since September 2019.
Additionally, given the context within which crime and violence are seen as public health issues, it is assumed that the focus on non-communicable diseases, embodied in the Cabinet-approved productivity-enhancement strategy, automatically takes into account all injuries, psychological harm or maldevelopment that result from intentional use of violence—eg, wounds, maiming, mental disorders, etc, all public-health effects of a non-communicable nature.
Considering the critical impact which a reformed education system would have in reducing crime and violence in T&T, there is no telling how many such acts of violence could have been restrained, murders prevented and injuries and mental distress averted had the coordination of implementation of both Cabinet-approved initiatives (education reform and focus on NCDs) been taken seriously by the delegated ministry, and pursued in earnest from as far back as 2019. Moreover, T&T would have been four years ahead of its Caricom neighbours on these two critical fronts.
In presenting its recommendations to Cabinet, NTAC had stressed that T&T’s average rate of productivity growth had declined from the highest ranked 5.9 per cent between 2000 and 2010 to the lowest 0.5 per cent between 2010 and 2016—a drop of 92 per cent. No greater urgency to redeem the situation could have been more compelling. It is another example of what Caribbean peoples are forced to painstakingly endure: the paucity of our governments’ records in implementing measures to improve our quality of life.
Let us not deceive ourselves. The declarations comprising the Caricom crime plan are, for the most part, intricate and complex. They necessitate unconditional commitment from all quarters, especially all parliamentarians.
Historically, we have failed to obtain unanimous commitment toward the Caribbean Court of Justice; the CSME is struggling; dreams of a regional air/sea transport system have vanished; labour migration is wrestling with demands for self-preservation; insularity has dethroned West Indies cricket. We do not look good. Yet to surface is that dormant secretly concealed miraculous culture-change with which we are so abundantly endowed that we can seriously entertain great expectations for success of these additional formidable endeavours.
Shockingly disturbing is that nowhere in the 15-point plan has the most crucial item been documented: the integrated mechanism that will facilitate multi-sectoral collaboration and allow all appropriate agencies to be involved and held accountable for preventing violence and its health effects: the combined effort in sharing and analysing data among hospitals, health centres, schools, universities, the police, Judiciary, prisons, rehabilitation centres and NGOs, and in developing policies and programmes to prevent and reduce intentional violence. The omission is excruciatingly mind-boggling.
Curiously, less onerous undertakings than embodied in the Caricom crime plan have been on the cards for implementation, heaven knows when, in, of all places, the symposium’s host country, T&T, but within the much larger universal context of (1) restoring T&T’s pride of place at the pinnacle of productivity leadership among comparable countries, and (2) returning the country to development mode following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Unfortunately, things seem to have gone awry in both instances, the right hand not knowing what the left is doing. In the first instance, duplication of effort seems the order of the day; in the other, we know not what has become of the Roadmap to Recovery recommendations: typical examples of bureaucratic bungling.
Notwithstanding the lamentable precedents, we hope for the best: no more, no less.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).