The newly re-elected president of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Rajiv Diptee, was speaking the other day about how tough the business is in this here time.
Reporting concerning his re-election to the post spoke to what his peers called his deep-rooted understanding of the challenge they all face. From one angle, he has been seeking to elevate the profile of his membership. He has been a fresh, new face and a presence all ’round in deliberations and discussions concerning general business practice in the country. He has lifted the countenance of this organisation to the point at which it occupies front-of-the-book recognition, as a player in discourses now under way. He has much to commend him. The family name has long been associated with aspects of the retail trade in parts of south-western Trinidad. For decades, it had been concentrated in Siparia and, to a lesser extent, Fyzabad. High Street, Siparia, could easily be renamed Diptee’s Avenue, on the basis of the longevity of the name association.
Critically also, sincerity seems to easily attach itself to almost any and every utterance of his in the prosecution of his organisation’s mission. The feeding of the nation is their reason for being, first and foremost. Just to keep customers satisfied, to maintain loyalty and, more importantly, to meet this most basic of human needs, he talked of how every couple of weeks there is effort to come up with a new “special”. This involves creating sales pitches around bundles of food items, such that customers would derive utmost value in their purchases.
At a more fundamental level, though, such initiatives are meant to stave off what experts and analysts everywhere size up as the coming “cost of living crisis”.
One prominent chain some time ago came up with the campaign known by shoppers as “Plenty for Twenty”. The issue has global proportions. One report said recent protests in parts of the UK were a direct result of what was termed a surge in inflation. It said 80 per cent of the causes driving it were global. The Bank of England linked this to what it called an “ongoing chips shortage”. Covid is said to have left its effects, on top of an energy crisis, a supply chain crisis in 2021, and the now ongoing war in Ukraine. The UK is said to be among those countries in Europe most severely affected, and the phenomenon is described as being global in scope, threatening an “apocalyptic impact in the developing world”.
This is where we are. The Government’s decision to remove taxation from persons earning up to $7,500 a month was a nod towards easing those burdens of daily life. One estimate puts the number of persons standing to benefit from this measure alone in the region of 200,000. Opposition to Government’s four-per cent last and final offer to public-sector workers is mounted on a platform which says this will not so much as pull them square with the rise in inflation over the period to be covered.
We are talking 2013 to now. Reacting to the Finance Minister’s reading of the budget on September 24, a cable TV saleswoman named Shenica Grant said living here these days just not making sense. “You just going to work to go to work,” she said.
The clumsy responses from some Government ministers to public disagreement over aspects of what they heard didn’t help any, but enough has already been said about that. An anti-hunger campaigner in the UK named Jack Munroe is reported to have concluded that this crisis in the making “could have fatal consequences for children in low-income families”. He called on the government there to increase benefits, in line with inflation.
Some civil-society organisations have launched efforts for operating more food banks. This to meet both greater need as well as to compensate for lower levels of donations.
From one story about the phenomenon in the US, one conclusion is that there is going to be no downward movement in grocery prices anytime soon. “Little relief in sight”, the headline says, even if there is the prospect of a dip in the rate of inflation.
Ominously back here at home, UWI economist Dr Marlene Attzs has made this lament. “The budget did very little to release the pressures that citizens have been enduring.” She said the economy should be made to work such that it improves lives and livelihoods. Putting her finger directly on the soft spot which could develop into a wound, she said it would have been better if the decision makers had first conducted a national survey of living conditions.
It may have helped contribute to a better, more pointed analysis of how a great many of us are making it, how many are simply raking and scraping to get by. How many of us are past the point of being “vulnerable”, where exactly is that point of inflexion, and how might we better prepare for probable head winds.
Dr Attzs was a member of the Cabinet-appointed Economic Development Advisory Committee, headed by Dr Terrence Farrell. It was put together in the halcyon days after the PNM’s return to government in 2015. It fell apart depressingly, without nearly realising the ambitions for its establishment.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist.
