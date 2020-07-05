I revisit mental health because I want to strip it bare, not for soliciting understanding or empathy but to open my “insane” world and that of others to you.
Cannot, will not write about X v Y or Y v X, crime, or corona, but let me say, I do so without intention of taking a dig at media revelations or invalidating these.
I keep a journal, not with the dedication and the continuity expected by my doctor, the intention being I imagine creating a record, which enables me to retrace my steps and my emotions.
Here is an extract:
Like a Fiddler on the Roof. That is what I feel like of late, teetering and tottering, trying to maintain my balance, so I can play my music.
I would settle for a simple melody. I crave the sound of simplicity, as others do the bedlam of bacchanal. Something soothing, so I will not have to worry too much about falling off that roof.
Suffering from an underlying mental illness is debilitating, but your illness is not recognised, or it is degraded, thus you must live with the stigma. That I can handle.
But do you know the impact of the stressors of doing business in Trinidad and Tobago on me, really on us, and if the “ordinary” citizen complains, well imagine what the stress does to our chemical state?
No, you cannot imagine. It just goes crazy.
Today, I can but barely rise. Depression has come to visit. Chores be damned. Errands to the devil. People, do not call. The chemical malfunctioning of my brain has sapped all my physical energy. Or is it vice versa? Sometimes I cannot tell; I question the distinction. I can explain it by saying that I feel like I have on ankle weights which are tugging me down.
If I could cry I would; it would bring relief and release, but depression is a dog: it does not shed a tear.
I am extra tough on me: when I am mentally upside down, really- it is not physical- if I stay in bed, I feel lazy, guilty. But often I cannot budge. I had an epiphany though today.
“Wait one minute. I’m ill.”
“For true.”
I cannot make. I understand that the pain runs in a circuit, comprised of gut, brain, heart. Sometimes it is too much torture. Punishment that can push one over the edge. No more music. As simple as that.
I had a to do list. First item on it: call Immigration. Hell no! Scrapped, erased, null.
I have rung up the passport appointment line to reschedule the date ad infinitum, ad nauseum. Add time listening to “Your call is important to us. Please stay on the line and someone will attend to you shortly.” Then silence, a vacuum. Any more silence and I’m on the ground.
Immigration does not function under normal circumstances. As far as I could tell, now, it is not working at all. Or you must go to its office to make an appointment. Tired of standing in lines. Who isn’t, right? But mental illness is a disability as any other, not recognised by either the private or public sectors. Long queues really destabilize us.
Tired of this saga with Immigration, which began last October when I made an appointment and was granted an audience this February. But I ran into a huge contretemps-not of my doing-and had to make another appointment which I got for June. I have been down and out because of another tweak to my meds and I can’t make. And I cannot get through to tell them and to reschedule.
Imagine you can but barely get out of bed and you are expected to muster the spirit to go into town to Immigration to what will be for me, unbearable stress, and I have pondered this for a long while and concluded that the mentally ill must have special sensors which absorb too much negativity or are triggered by it. ESP. Extra sensory perception.
However, we fear a retrospective analysis of what we have absorbed and who we are as a result, how we are affected and what me must do to avoid repetition of harmful behaviour and people.
Who needs a passport anyway? Airplanes for the moment are a no no-for me- and the world is chaotic, disjointed, some borders open, others not, some welcome, others not. Globalisation, the Economist has declared is dead.
I cannot leave the country anyway and my mental and physical health come before securing a T&T passport. I have no pals in high places to grant me an exemption to exit the country and enter again or to find my documents, which remained behind at the immigration office in February.
I must forget about the T&T passport for the time being. Until the meds kick in, I will be seriously off kilter for a while. No fiddle playing for me. Depression has broken the instrument. I have fallen off the roof. Dammit!
I hope this combo of drugs will achieve the desired effect of stabilising me, so I do not go up and down, but most of all no to plucking strings, then have these pop.
There is no worse sound than the sound of silence.