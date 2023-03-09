Family stories

Researching and writing about your family history has become very popular everywhere. Most people not otherwise interested in history as a subject want to know more about their own ancestors and relatives. And you don’t need to have formal qualifications or training to do it. There are many books, articles and websites out there to help you.
Trinidad and Tobago is no exception to this boom in family history. And since this is a plural society, there are many different stories to be told—stories that will differ according to ethnicity or race, class (socio-economic situation), geographical location (rural/urban, Tobago/Trinidad), religion and culture, and so on. The more the better... So it’s good news that over the last three months, three books about family history have been published locally.
First, The Ladder We Ascend by The Waldron Family tells the story of a remarkable urban, Afro-Trinidadian family which has achieved success in business, Cher-Mère being only one of the family enterprises. This family was based in Woodbrook, the quintessential middle-class suburb of Port of Spain (see Dylan Kerrigan’s excellent Growing Up Woodbrook). It has been dominated by strong, independent-minded women, starting with the matriarch, Margaret Waldron (born in 1899).
Second, Beverly Scobie’s Via the Round About narrates the journey of her rural Afro-Trinidadian family from its Tobago roots to Rampanalgas, a small village on the North Coast. This was a very remote community in the 1930s and 1940s, and even Sangre Grande, where Scobie herself grew up in the 1960s/70s, was still semi-rural. So this family story is distinctly different from that of the Walronds of Woodbrook.
Finally, the prolific author and researcher Dr Primnath Gooptar has just published The Gooptar Family—A Story of Triumph and Cultural Persistence. This lavishly illustrated book is a celebration of his parents and their eight children, including himself. For the social historian, as opposed to a family member, the most interesting part is the section dealing with his parents’ lives. It tells the story of a 20th-century Indo-Trinidadian couple who lived, not in the Indo sugar heartland but in Central, in Brazil Village.
Both his parents were born in Brazil, Gooptar Ram (his father) in 1914 and Sookdaye (his mother) in 1920. Each had a mother who had been an indentured immigrant. Gooptar’s mother, Chameli, arrived in 1906 from Lucknow, India, accompanied by her infant son. After her indenture, she remarried and had more children; both of Gooptar’s parents were Brahmins. Sookdaye’s mother arrived in 1897 from Bihar. After her indenture, she was “adopted” by a Venezuelan couple and given the name Juanita. She married Pulchan from Brazil, where she settled and had many children. This reminds us that many Indian women made the journey to Trinidad without husbands, sometimes with small children, like Chameli.
Gooptar and Sookdaye were married in 1937, when she was 17. They were married according to Hindu rites (“under the bamboo”) in Brazil. The colonial state did not recognise such marriages until 1946, so their eight children were registered as “illegitimate”—the marriage wasn’t officially registered until 1957.
The young couple struggled to make a living and support their growing family, in a time of widespread rural poverty and neglect. Over the decades, they were able to progress from a humble mud-walled house to a concrete building, with help from the children as they began to earn in the 1960s and 1970s.
Both parents worked incredibly hard: they planted a garden, kept livestock and poultry, grew rice on a piece of lagoon land, cultivated a bit of cane, made charcoal. In the 1940s, Gooptar worked at Fort Reid, Wallerfield, the American Army base, and then got a job in the Forestry Division. Sookdaye was fully engaged in all the family’s agricultural work and also earned a wage as a part-time water carrier to road workers. In this rural community, a married Indian woman was an integral part of the labour force and was definitely not confined to the home.
Religion and culture played a huge role in the lives of this Hindu family. Decades before the “Hindu Renaissance” of the 1980s, and in a rural environment, Gooptar was “a cultural icon in the village” for his leadership of the Raja Harischandra Dance Drama Group. This group performed all over Central and further afield at weddings and other events. Gooptar owned and played a “hand harmonium” hung from his neck, he danced in the lead role, and he sang both classical and film songs: he was a “Star Boy”!
Though Gooptar eventually gave up his lead roles, his children continued to pioneer Hindu culture and performance in the village. Primnath revived the Brazil branch of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha in 1978 (and went on to play a major role in many aspects of Hindu culture, for which he was conferred a national award last year).
Money was extremely tight in the 1950s and 1960s, but both parents were determined that their sons (if not their daughters) would get to a high school. This was no easy feat for children in a remote village, long before free and universal secondary education. Sookdaye never went to school and Gooptar had only a few years of primary schooling, but three of the boys did go to a secondary school—thanks to sacrifices by the parents and one of the older sisters who was earning as a babysitter in Port of Spain.
The Gooptar family story, along with the others mentioned at the start of this piece, are like building blocks for constructing a richer and deeper account of the nation’s history.
—Bridget Brereton is professor emerita of history at The UWI, St Augustine.