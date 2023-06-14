Pressure continues to mount for Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to clear the air regarding the widely circulating audio recording, the subject of extensive nationwide shock.
As he grapples with the imbroglio in which, it appears, he has thoughtlessly placed himself, he is wedged between a rock and a hard place. If he confesses, apologises and repents, as is expected if the audio voice is his, he verily admits to having committed an offence likened to misbehaviour in public office and exposes himself to being placed under police investigation, if not already initiated.
Moreover, he is left to fight for his political future and that of his new political party.
One of the pitfalls into which political novices are easily entrapped is that, overnight, their feet become too big for their shoes. They refuse taking a page out of the books of predecessors of supremely higher calibre than themselves. Farley had the benefit of following in the footsteps of a select cadre of esteemed THA Chairs and Chief Secretaries of outstanding integrity and decorum: self-made influential leaders who walked with kings and kept the common touch, were never known to be disrespectful to others regardless of station in life and represented Tobago with courage, compassion and distinction: indelible exemplary lingering legacies.
Disrespecting the nation’s Prime Minister and overstepping legally established central government authorities were always transgressions for which Farley and his cohorts would one day have had to face such consequences as are dictated by the norms of civilised society.
It has become the custom for such legislators to dismiss contending opponents’ policies, decisions and programmes by straining to overshadow them with virulent propaganda. In the crossfire, the legitimacy and integrity of worthy causes are sacrificially undermined.
Over the years, exponential subversion of the principles of democratic governance has suffered propaganda to conjure up the current despicable, distasteful and aggravating overtone; grossly inimical to the best traditions of democratic societies, where people are free to share views, express opinions, deliberate and arrive at consensus on how they wish to be governed.
Astute politicians spare no time or effort in understanding the socioeconomic, cultural and political environment within which they function, if they genuinely desire to focus on the welfare and well-being of their communities. It is one of the fundamentals ascribed to the few political parties that endure, while the great majority struggle, live perilously, self-destruct and disappear. But they all have one thing in common: they fit the bill in sync with the insightfulness and instinctive discretions of the electorate.
It was the infamous Nazi Fuehrer, Adolf Hitler, who weaponised the power of propaganda, manipulating it to maintain supremacy, implement devastating policies, and justify the extermination of millions of Jews. It led to propaganda having such a contemptible connotation forever after.
In his book, Mein Kampf, Hitler himself tells the story, quoted as having advocated:
“If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.”
“Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it.”
“By the skilful and sustained use of propaganda, one can make a people see even heaven as hell or an extremely wretched life as paradise.”
Shades of Donald J Trump, Aren’t they?
Today, propaganda’s main contemporary purpose is to use the art of deception to lead people into thinking or acting in specific ways for motives that are patently unworthy; not in the public interest. That is the nature of the plot in which Farley was allegedly planning to engage himself and his peers: attempting to utilise public funds for political propaganda purposes.
Another famous Nazi leader, Joseph Goebbels, espoused that the function of propaganda was to attract followers and keep them in line by oversimplifying thoughts and reducing them to easily amenable messages, thereby presenting the complex processes of political and economic life in the simplest terms, carry them into the street and hammer them into the brain of the little man.
That is what the audio clip was about: a one-way process whereby Tobago’s interests would not necessarily have been the priority concern and, if truth had to be sacrificed to achieve whatever the desired objectives, so be it.
The spoken word cannot be erased. Deceitfully dispensed, they live to haunt us forever.
Chief Secretary Farley may have gone too far, played the wrong hand. He must man up, repent and face the consequences.