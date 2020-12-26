Five years ago, I started calling for a “special focus” on under-performing schools, a major contributor to the spreading swampland of social decay in this country, engendering illiteracy, crime, hooliganism, promiscuity and other decadence on the nation’s campuses.
The Government eventually launched the School Improvement Project (SIP) in 2017 in 20 primary and five secondary schools in the greater Laventille area. I welcomed the initiative and called for nationwide implementation. But, despite claiming success, the Government kept SIP a ‘pilot project’. Nothing fundamental therefore happened in the education system.
Yet today we are discussing replacing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination when we first need transformative, foundational action in both schools and society. All schools must first be made to deliver quality education. All parents must make the sacrifices for their children to achieve this. Every school must have the required facilities, personnel, curriculum, administration and supervision. Every home must have the conducive environment for study. Changing the SEA without profound preparatory work is placing the cart before the horse. We will spread the decay, not arrest it, fast-forwarding anarchy.
Can our very large Government secondary schools deliver in their present state? Consider some examples of what has been happening. Last year, at Siparia West Secondary, a pupil was knocked almost unconscious; one stabbed; another chopped; another’s head slammed against a wall; a boy beaten by others with a piece of wood, his back blue-black from blows; pupils throwing dustbins and chairs at one another; throwing knives and cutlasses over the school’s fence and then collecting the weapons; screams, obscenities and smashing of furniture; rampant sexual activity, pregnancy and marijuana regularly sold; teachers fearing for their lives. What anarchy!
Events at Siparia occurred in varying degrees at Signal Hill Secondary and El Dorado East Secondary in 2018; at Williamsville Secondary in 2015; at Princes Town West Secondary, Mucurapo West Secondary, Carapichaima West Secondary and Cunupia High in 2014. Indeed, we could have had mass killing in 2016 at Chaguanas North Secondary if police had not been alerted to a planned gun attack by some pupils. In 2013, one pupil stabbed another to death at Waterloo Secondary. In one year 5,257 pupils were suspended.
Those who want the SEA scrapped almost immediately say parents should be free to send their children to any school of their choice. Which parent will choose to send their child to the school environment above? In fact at Siparia West, the pupil population dropped from 1,500 to 500 as parents withdrew their children. Which mother or father would want their son or daughter in schools where sexual promiscuity is rampant? The education minister herself has said “child prostitution and pornography is a major problem in the schools. Our young ladies take either nude pictures or videos of themselves in sexual activity, sometimes with multiple partners for distribution.”
In fact, near the Carapichaima West and East Secondary, pupils were having “sex on the road, in vehicles and on people’s private properties”, stripping, kissing, fondling in public and video-taping sex at the back of the class. Is this happening in Singapore, England, Finland and Canada, quoted as examples we should follow by those who advocate scrapping the SEA?
In this country 26 per cent of pupils between 11 and 18 are sexually active; 13.2 per cent before the age of 13; and 17.6 per cent with multiple partners. Between 2014 and 2018 there were 3,777 teenage pregnancies. Including three primary school pupils! Every month at least 62 teenage girls between 13 and 19 become pregnant, many unable to identify the father of the coming child!
Will scrapping the SEA by 2022 arrest this spreading swampland? We have long needed social re-engineering. Five years ago I recommended “a special Cabinet sub-committee comprising selected ministries supported by the technocracy, university and other expertise, to produce that ‘whole of government approach’ for social and cultural regeneration.” I also suggested converting some of our very large Government secondary schools into smaller, completely separate institutions with a reduced student population and smaller classes for greater individual and remedial attention. I suggested specially trained principals and teachers to transmit a diverse curriculum, catering for a variety of talents and learning skills. Such a strategy worked in New York. Children of the urban poor, mainly black and Hispanic, previously considered ineducable, succeeded in graduating. MIT researchers called it “one of the most wide-ranging reforms in public education, increasing economic mobility for tens of thousands of students,” 80 per cent going on to higher studies and productive lives. It can happen here.
For decades, Government secondary schools have churned out thousands of dysfunctional youth. These stagnate in their economic and social conditions and soon produce offspring to grow up in worsening environments in an ever-widening cycle of underdevelopment, escalating the epidemics of teenage pregnancies, absent fathers, domestic violence, child abuse, sexual depravity and horrendous murder levels, placing Trinidad and Tobago among the most dangerous countries in the world.
Some years ago, assessing our social situation, Prof Selwyn Ryan warned of “a coming anarchy.” Changing from SEA without first instituting transformative, foundational action will fast-forward that anarchy.